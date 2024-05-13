It’s a strange time to be a fan of Fallout. On one hand you have the TV series bringing the games to a wider audience and successfully nailing the feel better than you could’ve hoped. You’ve got Fallout 4 more popular than ever but on the other hand, there’s the next-gen update. Its launch introduced a ton of new issues to the game and didn’t achieve what it set out to do, especially on PC. A second patch has just launched to try and fix some of these issues but unfortunately it still isn’t going well.

In case you missed it, the next-gen update for Fallout 4 was intended to make the game work better on modern systems. The RPG is nearly nine and beginning to have compatibility issues with newer PCs and latest-generation consoles. The next-gen update was supposed to help this but its launch has been marred by technical issues, mods becoming broken, and promised features not working correctly.

Today’s patch has fixed a few issues related to the next-gen update but there are some sticking points which aren’t going down well with the community. For example, the ultrawide support added in the next-gen update caused the UI to be stretched, which is still the case. Some popular mods which only just became usable again have become broken once more, and there are other issues which are causing an unsettled fan reaction.

At the time of writing there are over 400 responses to the Steam announcement, the vast majority of replies being extremely unhappy. One of the key complaints from Fallout 4 players is that most of the patch notes on Steam refer to console versions of the game, with PC related issues being barely addressed, if at all.

Even outside of PC specific issues, new features enabled by this latest update for consoles appear to also have issues. New display settings for current generation consoles have been enabled, though Bethesda asks players that they not be used.

It’s an extremely odd time for Fallout 4 fans with issues cropping up faster than the developer can seemingly fix them and long-promised features being barely implemented when they arrive. For now we’ll have to wait and see if there’s another patch in the works that will resolve these issues, hopefully without breaking mods for a third time.

