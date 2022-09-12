Fallout 4 mod completely overhauls Bethesda’s apocalypse RPG

A new Fallout 4 mod completely transforms the mechanics and world of Bethesda’s 2015 apocalypse RPG, adding rebalances, system changes, and altered features to squeeze even more from the sandbox game, and give us all something to play while we wait on the Starfield release date.

Aptly titled Fallout More, the mod aims to “enhance the core mechanics of the game, whilst also providing many quality of life changes without adding anything too intrusive”. The base game of Fallout 4 remains almost completely intact, but everything, from the looting to the economy and NPC dialogue, has been subtly tweaked to make the open-world survival experience that much more realistic and optimised.

Difficulty is one of Fallout More’s greatest areas of focus, with the intent being to remove enemies that are too spongy and increase the challenge for players, without becoming too hard or obstructive. The player takes more damage, but so do enemies, with legendary variants spawning less often but packing more punch. Damage-related perks also hit harder, and enemies will react differently to bullets and wounds in different body parts. “Enemies will no longer blindly approach you as if they want to die,” says the mod’s creator, RelaxItsOk. “They will now move between cover in an attempt to close the distance and potentially flank. They are also much more confident when in groups. Every NPC type has been carefully tweaked to enhance their personalities in combat. This is something I’m very passionate about and I really like the results.”

Fallout 4’s stealth system has also been dramatically improved, with enemies now searching harder and longer to try and find you, but without the frustrating hivemind telepathy they seem to possess in the base game, whereby one enemy becoming alerted triggers the entire zone. The game’s economy has been substantially reworked, also, with the prices of items scaling up and down depending on supply and demand.

“Poor” vendors that you find out in the Wasteland no longer carry massive amounts of valuable loot, but they may “level up” as the game progresses. Vendors in general also now carry more varied loot, but less of it, meaning you may have to travel and shop around to get what you need.

On that note, if you’re out scavenging, rare loot is now more likely to appear in areas that are highly defended, and all discoverable items have been rebalanced and moved around to appear in appropriate locations – ammo is more likely to occur at military bases, and you won’t randomly pick a Vault-Tec lunchbox out of a crater in the Glowing Sea.

Rare loot occurs less often, and you’re more likely to find valuable items by searching and digging around. Those tucked-away safes and lockboxes that end up containing nothing but a few pre-war dollars and some dirty water should now yield more prized items. “It’s extremely hard for me to put into words how much effort I’ve put into improving the economy,” says RelaxItsOk. “I wanted to achieve an extremely balanced, but rewarding gameplay experience that borders somewhere in-between realistic and fun.”

Fallout More also makes a variety of changes to the overall Fallout 4 world, including better ragdoll physics, no more motion blur (“it’s horrible”, says RelaxItsOk), and reducing the time between choosing a dialogue option and NPCs giving a response, to eliminate those awkward silences. There’s much more in this mod, which you can download now from Nexus Mods, but in summary, it’s a total overhaul of Fallout 4 that still manages to retain the original, definitive RPG.

