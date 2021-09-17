Fallout 76’s next patch is on track to arrive in October, just in time for Halloween

With the Fallout Worlds update now up and running, the Fallout 76 team is ready to turn its attention to the next patch for the post-nuclear MMO. Bethesda says the next Fallout 76 update is currently on track for an October release – which is a good thing, because it’s going to include a bunch of Halloween-themed content for players to dig into for the spooky season.

Fallout 76 skipped Halloween last year, but in 2019 Bethesda ran a public event called Mischief Night, in which groups of players gathered at the Whitespring Resort to take part in both tricks and treats. Filling a quota of hijinks earned players a sackful of experience and loot, including some nice Halloween jack o’ lanterns and other themed knick-knacks.

Mischief Night, or some variation of it, may be what’s in store this year for Halloween in Fallout 76, but then again, it’s just as possible that Bethesda’s team has cooked up something completely different. In any case, the October update will also include another round of bug fixes.

Bethesda also says it’s working on an update scheduled for December that includes more bug fixes and some quality of life improvements, and players should be able to start checking that out in the public test server early this fall.

In the meantime, players can hunt for Treasure Hunter Mole Miners this weekend, who’ll be emerging across Appalachia with pails full of stolen loot over the coming weekend. The loot pool for that event has some new gear in it this time around, including the cursed sickle and some new C.A.M.P. plans. That event will be active until September 20 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST.