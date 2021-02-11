Fallout 76 devs are aiming to bring the PTS back with CAMP slots “next week”

Late last month, Bethesda announced Fallout 76’s next PTS update was bringing some nifty new features for the MMORPG’s fans to try out. For example, a SPECIAL Loadout system that “reboots” all your characters’ SPECIAL points, as well as CAMP slots – a feature letting you “build multiple different CAMPs, each with its own location, build budget, custom name, and even a unique map icon”. Now, the studio’s announced it’s aiming to get the PTS ready with these “next week”.

“We’re continuing our work on the upcoming CAMP Slots feature, and we still need a little more time before we’re ready to bring it to the Public Test Server,” the studio says in its latest ‘Inside the Vault’ dev post. “That said, we’re looking to re-open the PTS as soon as possible, and we are hopeful that we will be able to do that next week.

“When we do,” it continues, “those of you with PC Bethesda.net versions of Fallout 76 can join us in playtesting new features and improvements before we release them in early spring. We want to hear what you think about SPECIAL Loadouts, CAMP Slots, a major expansion for Daily Ops that includes a new mode, aim assist for controllers, crafting sliders, and more.”

Exciting news for those excited to give these new features a go, both of which have the potential to make swapping, changing, and altogether overhauling your character build and base camp significantly easier and more flexible.

This week's Inside the Vault for #Fallout76:

✅ PTS information

✅ Steel Dawn Soundtrack

✅ Fasnacht, Treasure Hunter, Legendary vendor sale, oh my! Read about it here: https://t.co/DkR3fWndST pic.twitter.com/W9YypSgO8a — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) February 11, 2021

Additionally, the dev announces in the latest post that when the PTS server goes live, you’ll be able to unlock a new pennant for your CAMP for use in the live game. All you’ll need to do to score this in-game goody is hop into the PTS and stay there for at least one hour on three different days during the PTS’s time online. The reward will then get added to your live game account “in the days following patch release”.

If you’re keen to get stuck in as soon as possible, keep an eye on the Bethesda forums here – as the studio notes, it’ll announce the PTS is live there as soon as, well, it goes live. In the meantime, check out our Fallout 76 mutations and Fallout 76 perk cards guides for some oh-so-handy tips.