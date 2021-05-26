Fallout 76’s latest patch fixes busted enemy spawns

There’s a new patch out for post-apocalyptic MMO game Fallout 76, and while it’s light on headline changes, it makes two important fixes that players have been begging for: broken enemy spawning and an extremely annoying issue with sound effects for heavy weapons.

Update version 1.5.3.10 includes a fix for an “issue that prevented enemies from respawning correctly.” This issue had cropped up with Update 27, players reported, and it led to problems with completing limited time challenges that involved killing specific numbers of enemies. Someone would go in, kill all the creatures in an area, and they wouldn’t reappear for a long, long time. The latest update appears to have fixed this, so you should be able to complete challenges in a more reasonable timeframe from now on.

The second fix that players seem most relieved about is for a bug that led to heavy weapon spin-up sound effects continuing to play after they ceased firing when the weapons had the tri-barrel mod attached. Nothing worse than a gatling laser that just won’t shut up, right? Mercifully, that’s been addressed in the latest patch as well.

Players have reported this issue with heavy weapons even when they’re not using the tri-barrel mod, so we’ll have to see whether this patch addresses the problem in all instances.

Today’s update for #Fallout76 brings a slew of fixes and improvements for C.A.M.P.s, UI, and more! Check out all the changes coming in our patch notes: https://t.co/rzsRpUKTBZ pic.twitter.com/fPj9suz9Jx — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 25, 2021

The update also fixes several visual glitches with clothing and lights, addresses some exploits with item duplication and C.A.M.P. slots, and makes it so VATS attacks deal damage correctly during PvP – a pretty important update, we reckon.

The patch size varies depending on the platform where you’re playing: on Steam, it weighs in at 3.2 GB, and on Bethesda.net, the download is 2.46 GB. If you’re playing it through Xbox Game Pass for PC or the Microsoft Store, prepare for a 7.04 GB download.