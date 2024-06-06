Out of the many casualties of the tumultuous launch for Fallout 4’s next gen patch, none cut more keenly than Fallout London being delayed. The hugely ambitious DLC-sized mod was all set to emerge blinking into the post-apocalyptic daylight only to suddenly be struck by a game-changing patch which upended everything. As a result developer Team FOLON decided to push back the launch indefinitely but there’s now light at the end of the tunnel.

If you’re not sure why Fallout London is so exciting to a large swathe of Fallout 4’s players, there are several reasons. One is that we’re going to be waiting a long time for any news about the Fallout 5 release date, with it most likely lurking behind the next Elder Scrolls game. In addition this huge mod is incredibly ambitious and even though it’s non-canon, it’ll give us our first look at what the post-apocalyptic RPG world looks like outside of the USA.

Originally slated for Tuesday April 23, the next-gen update hit Fallout 4 two days later on Thursday April 25 causing Team FOLON to push the release indefinitely. With the amount of chaos this patch caused for mod makers it was a wise decision to not try and contend both with launching a mod of this size and complexity as well as accounting for the update’s colossal impact.

Since then Fallout London fans have been left in limbo, until today. A post Team FOLON’s official Discord states simply that “we have a new date”. This tease gives no indication of exactly when the mod will launch but we can hope that it’ll be sooner rather than later, given how close it was to release originally.

There are some questions, however, about what version of the mod we’ll be getting. We previously reported that Team FOLON had plans to rework the mod to be fully compatible with the next-gen update, but if this proved to be an unfeasible amount of work the team would simply release the mod as is. It’s not known at this time whether or not the upcoming Fallout London launch will be fully updated for the current Fallout 4 version or not.

All we know is that Fallout London is definitely coming and there should be more information about when we’ll all be able to get our hands on it sooner, rather than later.

