Fallout: New Vegas mod restores content cut for RPG’s console release

A Fallout: New Vegas mod restores a variety of visual and environmental content that was originally cut by Obsidian when the Bethesda-published RPG was released for consoles, bringing new life and dozens of neat little details back to the Mojave Wasteland.

Fallout: New Vegas launched for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 all the way back in 2010. Although each version is largely the same, a range of small details were apparently cut from the first PC iteration, as they would slow down console hardware. These include more varied animations for NPCs, more advanced NPC AI and behaviours, and a litany of small environmental details and enemy spawns.

You may have noticed, for example, that NPCs in New Vegas tend to stand still in one location, rather than cycling through a range of idle animations like sleeping and smoking, or leaving their homes to visit other areas. The new mod, titled LD’s Improved New Vegas, restores all of these features, as well as populating the game with more characters and monsters that were removed to spare console memory space.

Though it is still a work in progress, so far the mod has reintroduced cut environmental features to a wide range of New Vegas locations, including Primm, Goodsprings, Novac, and the Westside of the New Vegas strip itself. The goal is to continue adding more animations, NPCs, and cut enemy spawns to make the entire Mojave Wasteland feel more active and lived-in, as was initially intended before cuts were made for consoles.

You can download LD’s Improved New Vegas from Nexus Mods, and test it out to see how, with just a few minor improvements, the Mojave can actually feel significantly more alive. And of course, another playthrough of New Vegas, with this overhauled world, is the perfect way to pass the time as we wait for more information on the next project from Bethesda, and the Starfield release date.

