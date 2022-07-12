Fallout: New Vegas mod nukes soldiers who dare meme at you

The Fallout: New Vegas mod 'Wishes Come True' destroys any NCR soldier that dares say that line at you. If you've played the RPG game, you know the line

An NCR soldier gets nuked in this Fallout: New Vegas mod for daring to meme

Updated:

Fallout: New Vegas

There’s a new Fallout: New Vegas mod out for the beloved RPG game that helps to remove the least beloved part as violently and destructively as possible – specifically, any NCR soldier who tries to say that line at you. You know the one we mean.

There are some fantastic Fallout: New Vegas mods out there, but this one from creator Testudini might be the most satisfying of the lot. A lot of people are familiar with Skyrim’s infamous “arrow to the knee” repeated line, but anyone who’s played Obsidian’s Fallout game will be familiar with NCR soldiers saying “patrolling the Mojave almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter.” It’s a meme.

The ‘Wishes Come True’ mod for Fallout: New Vegas grants the wish of NCR soldiers by immediately targeting anyone who says the line with a tactical nuclear missile. Unfortunately, as you might imagine, if you’re close enough to hear the line you’re undoubtedly close enough to be blown up in a nuclear inferno, but them’s the breaks.

Here’s what it looks like:

YouTube Thumbnail

It might make playing Fallout: New Vegas more difficult, but it’s a small price to pay to not hear that line ever again.

Will Bethesda’s next RPG Starfield have an annoying meme-worthy line that modders will have to sort out? We can only hope.

More Fallout: New Vegas stories

One of our news writers, Chris is obsessed with FPS games, RPGs, Star Wars, and comic books. If Superman is in the headline then he probably wrote it.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Amazon Prime Day
More from PCGamesN