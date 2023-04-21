Fallout remade as a mega-violent 2D side-scroller, coming soon

Blending Fallout, Fallout 3, and Fallout New Vegas, a new 2D side-scroller where you roam the wasteland gibbing ghouls with a gatling laser is currently in the works, transforming the Bethesda RPG games into something closer to Metal Slug or Cuphead. Developed as a passion project, there’s no release date yet, but with the Fallout 5 release date still a good way off, smart, alternate takes on the iconic, apocalypse open-world are more than welcome.

Created and showcased by a team of developers under the label ‘OldFalloutFan,’ the Fallout 2D side-scroller rebuilds the worlds of Fallout 2, 3, and New Vegas into platforming levels filled with hordes of enemies, then sets you loose to gun them all down.

We’ve seen radroaches, feral ghouls, and raiders, with stages based on both the trademark Vault-Tec vaults and the brutal Mojave and West Coast wastelands. Every gun has a chunky sound, and the blood effects are big and expressive, in typical Fallout fashion. You can check out some gameplay below:

At the moment, there is no release date set for Fallout 2D, but the creators say that the alpha version is almost complete, and a demo will arrive in the near future.

Personally, I love this original Fallout style. It’s not just nostalgia. There’s something about the campy, creepy world of Fallout that lends itself just right to semi 3D models and pre-rendered environments – “it just works,” as a great man once said. With that in mind, you might want to try Fallout 2 remade as an FPS game.

