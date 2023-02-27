Fallout New Vegas Remastered has the blessing of Obsidian devs

Just the mention of it – Fallout New Vegas Remastered – is enough to make my skin tingle. With the future of Bethesda’s RPG game series currently uncertain, and only a few hints at a possible Fallout 5 release date, the prospect of the greatest apocalyptic survival sim ever made being refreshed and re-released for modern PCs is, frankly, the stuff of dreams. But maybe, just maybe, it could happen, as two developers from Obsidian, the Pentiment and Outer Worlds studio behind the 2010 original, say a Fallout New Vegas remaster would be “awesome.”

The Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition is set to launch March 7, providing a remaster of the 2019 open-world game with better visuals and an increased level cap.

Discussing the remaster, Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, two Obsidian directors who worked on the original Fallout games, as well as New Vegas and Outer Worlds, seem to approve the idea of Fallout New Vegas Remastered.

“Not that it’s up to me, but wouldn’t a graphical remaster of Fallout New Vegas be awesome?” Cain tells The Gamer. “It would be awesome,” Boyarsky agrees.

Of course, this is far from an official Obsidian sign-off on a New Vegas remaster, but it’s very nice to imagine. The bugs and technical hiccups in the original became part of the experience – that distinctive New Vegas aesthetic, with the vibrant oranges and scuttering Cazadors wouldn’t be the same if everything ran smoothly.

Nevertheless, an updated version of Fallout New Vegas, with a higher level cap, some tweaks to combat, and some more scale in the big battle scenes would be great to play. Imagine the Hoover Dam finale but with 30, 40, 50 NCR soldiers instead of the usual handful.

Imagine The Strip, revitalised and upscaled to give a real sense of atmosphere and mood. Imagine hearing “patrolling the Mojave almost makes me wish for a nuclear winter,” but now in thundering, Dolby 5.1 surround sound. A Fallout fan can but dream.

Check out some of the other best games like Fallout if you want to scratch that New Vegas Remastered itch. You can also keep the Mojave popping with the best Fallout New Vegas mods, or maybe look ahead to the Starfield release date, as Bethesda prepares to publish its next sandbox opus.