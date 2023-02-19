Fallout leads colossal Bethesda Steam sale of nearly 100 games

A massive Bethesda Steam sale is offering up great deals on plenty of games the developer and publisher is known for, including Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Dishonored, and much more. So if you’re a fan of RPG games, immersive sims, or hectic shooters, there’s more than likely something for you in this sale while you wait for the Fallout 5 release date.

The Steam sale is taking place over on GameBillet and not on Valve’s own storefront, including games that Bethesda has developed like Fallout, Oblivion, and Skyrim alongside games the company has published like Dishonored, Doom, and Wolfenstein.

There’s plenty to choose from and some great deals on individual games part of a wider series you may have missed, so it’s well worth checking out what’s on offer. If Fallout isn’t quite your speed at the moment though, our list of the best games like Fallout is sure to scratch that itch instead.

Not all of the offers have a limited time noted, but those that do (which looks to be the biggest deals available) are running out on February 28 at 4am PST, 7am EST, 12pm GMT, 1pm CET, and 11pm AEDT.

Bethesda Steam sale on Fallout and more

The list below doesn’t include every game on sale or every deluxe / GOTY edition available but does highlight some of the best deals in the Bethesda games Steam sale.

Fallout Classic Collection – $16.77 USD / £12.99

Fallout 3 – $2.23 USD / £1.78 (GOTY $16.77 / £13.17)

Fallout 4 – $5.90 USD / £4.72 (GOTY $20.99 USD / £29.37)

Fallout: New Vegas $8.37 USD / £7.01 (GOTY $16.77 USD / £13.17)

Fallout 76 – $33.97 USD / £29.72

Deathloop – $17.71 USD / £14.76

Dishonored – $8.37 USD / £7.01

Dishonored 2 – $5.36 USD / £4.47

Doom (2016) $4.47 USD / £3.57

Doom Eternal $11.81 USD / £10.33

Prey – $6.71 USD / £5.59

There’s plenty else on offer too, but these are some of the best deals we could find for games in the Steam sale. It’s a shame on Dishonored though, as Death of the Outsider was a free game on the Epic Games Store for quite some time until recently. Dishonored 2 was also free with Prime Gaming until just a few days ago, but the games are dirt cheap now if you missed these chances.

It’s also worth noting that plenty of these Bethesda games are on PC Game Pass as Xbox bought the publisher back in 2021, so if you subscribe to the service you’ll absolutely want to check if these titles aren’t on Game Pass already, as they likely won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

You can find the colossal Bethesda Steam sale over on GameBillet right now.

We’ve got breakdowns for the best stealth games and open-world games available o PC too, with plenty of Bethesda-developed and published games in the Steam sale available as a part of these lists, Fallout included.