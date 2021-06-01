Everyone’s replaying Far Cry games following Far Cry 6’s reveal, just not the original

Just last week Ubisoft gave us our first proper look at Far Cry 6’s gameplay and a lot of new details, such as how players can command a tiny dachshund in a wheelchair to bite an enemy’s scrotum off. Following this big reveal it seems fans are in the mood to play some of the best FPS games around again, as Steam player counts have spiked for all the Far Cry games… with the exception of the original game, it seems.

According to Steam Database, the player counts for all of Ubisoft’s Far Cry titles have seen a significant upturn in players following the Far Cry 6 reveal. Concurrent players for Far Cry 5, for example, have jumped from the previous high last month of 3,786 players to a massive 15,139 yesterday, and it’s only going up.

Far Cry 4, likewise, has gone from around 831 players on Steam to 3,067, and Far Cry 3 went from 706 players to 3,428 almost overnight. The newest non-numbered entry, Far Cry: New Dawn, received a smaller but still noticeable increase from 533 players to 1,661.

Unfortunately, poor Far Cry 1 – which was made by Crytek rather than Ubisoft and is the only game in the series to feature the annoying Trigens – has not received any love following the Far Cry 6 reveal, as concurrent player counts for the original haven’t gone higher than 176. This is probably down to the game being a very different style of FPS than subsequent titles – it’s not even open-world, for starters.

While player counts are skyrocketing on Steam for the Far Cry games, Far Cry 6 itself will not be receiving a Steam release, as it’s currently only down for release on PC via Uplay and the Epic Games Store. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was Ubisoft’s most successful PC release ever in November and that wasn’t on Steam either, so don’t expect Ubisoft to break their good run with Epic anytime soon.