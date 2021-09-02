Far Cry 6 system requirements are here, and your gaming PC is probably ready

Just over a month away from Far Cry 6’s release date, we now know exactly what your gaming PC needs to pack in order to fight dictator Antón Castillo and end his oppressive rule over the island nation of Yara. As usual, Ubisoft has set the barrier to entry quite low for Far Cry 6’s system requirements, but the sky’s the limit with an uncapped frame rate, so it doesn’t hurt to pack the latest graphics card and gaming CPU.
The game will feature “in-depth customisation options,” which include scaling the resolution to ultrawide gaming monitors, fiddling with your PC controller inputs, and playing about with ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. You won’t even need to take Ubisoft’s word on performance, either, as Far Cry once again includes an in-game benchmark so you can check for yourself.
Like many new releases, Ubisoft recommends you install Far Cry 6 onto an SSD. This doesn’t mean it won’t work on a hard drive, but it might not perform as intended and you might run into longer load times without the speed of a solid state drive. Whatever storage device it ends up on, you’ll need to make at least 60GB of room for the game and another 37GB if you want to download the optional HD textures pack meant for 1440p resolutions and over.
All settings require you to run an updated version of Windows 10 and your rig needs to be support DirectX 12.
|Minimum 1080p/30fps
|Recommended 1080p/60fps
|Recommended 1440p/60fps
|CPU
|Intel i5-4460
AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel i7-7700
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|Intel i7-9700
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GTX 960
AMD RX 460
|Nvidia GTX 1080
AMD RX VEGA64
|Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER
AMD RX 5700XT
|VRAM
|4GB
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|60GB
|60GB
|60GB
Running the game with raytracing on or at 4K resolution will be out of reach for most people, as it not only requires a beefy CPU, but also the best graphics cards that are still in short supply. If you are rocking an Nvidia RTX 3000 series or AMD’s Radeon RX 5000 series, here’s what you can crank the settings to:
|Ray tracing on
1440p/60fps
|Ray tracing on
4K/30fps
|CPU
|Intel i5-10600
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|Intel i7-10700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|RAM
|16GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia RTX 3070
AMD RX 6900XT
|Nvidia RTX 3080
AMD RX 6800
|VRAM
|8GB
|10GB
|Storage
|60GB
|60GB
If you’re just shy of these specs, you might be able to make use of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to lower the overhead and boost fps – but we won’t know for sure until we get our hands on the game. You can always check out the Far Cry 6 system requirements over on PCGameBenchmark to ensure you have the right equipment if you’re still uncertain.