Far Cry 6 system requirements are here, and your gaming PC is probably ready

Just over a month away from Far Cry 6’s release date, we now know exactly what your gaming PC needs to pack in order to fight dictator Antón Castillo and end his oppressive rule over the island nation of Yara. As usual, Ubisoft has set the barrier to entry quite low for Far Cry 6’s system requirements, but the sky’s the limit with an uncapped frame rate, so it doesn’t hurt to pack the latest graphics card and gaming CPU.

The game will feature “in-depth customisation options,” which include scaling the resolution to ultrawide gaming monitors, fiddling with your PC controller inputs, and playing about with ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. You won’t even need to take Ubisoft’s word on performance, either, as Far Cry once again includes an in-game benchmark so you can check for yourself.

Like many new releases, Ubisoft recommends you install Far Cry 6 onto an SSD. This doesn’t mean it won’t work on a hard drive, but it might not perform as intended and you might run into longer load times without the speed of a solid state drive. Whatever storage device it ends up on, you’ll need to make at least 60GB of room for the game and another 37GB if you want to download the optional HD textures pack meant for 1440p resolutions and over.

All settings require you to run an updated version of Windows 10 and your rig needs to be support DirectX 12.

Minimum 1080p/30fps Recommended 1080p/60fps Recommended 1440p/60fps CPU Intel i5-4460

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-7700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel i7-9700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 960

AMD RX 460 Nvidia GTX 1080

AMD RX VEGA64 Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER

AMD RX 5700XT VRAM 4GB 8GB 8GB Storage 60GB 60GB 60GB

Running the game with raytracing on or at 4K resolution will be out of reach for most people, as it not only requires a beefy CPU, but also the best graphics cards that are still in short supply. If you are rocking an Nvidia RTX 3000 series or AMD’s Radeon RX 5000 series, here’s what you can crank the settings to:

Ray tracing on

1440p/60fps Ray tracing on

4K/30fps CPU Intel i5-10600

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel i7-10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia RTX 3070

AMD RX 6900XT Nvidia RTX 3080

AMD RX 6800 VRAM 8GB 10GB Storage 60GB 60GB

If you’re just shy of these specs, you might be able to make use of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to lower the overhead and boost fps – but we won’t know for sure until we get our hands on the game. You can always check out the Far Cry 6 system requirements over on PCGameBenchmark to ensure you have the right equipment if you’re still uncertain.