Far Cry 6’s first DLC stars Vaas in a strange, rogue-lite inspired adventure

The first piece of post-launch DLC for Far Cry 6 is set to arrive next week in the new FPS game, and as promised, it’s going to let you play as the series’ memorable villains. This first installment is called Insanity, and it stars Vaas Montenegro, the maniac antagonist in Far Cry 3. It’ll be available November 16 as part of the Far Cry 6 season pass.

Actor Michael Mando reprises his role as Vaas in the DLC, although you may have spotted him playing Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul in the interim. Ubisoft says Insanity is “inspired by the rogue-lite genre” and will set you out on your journey with nothing more than a pistol to start with.

The press release for Insanity is a bit mysterious: it doesn’t explain exactly where this DLC is taking place. As Vaas, you’ll apparently be exploring the deep recesses of your own psyche, and Ubisoft says the experience blends “intense action and storytelling” and will “provide a unique opportunity to better understand Vaas’ past, personal demons, and motivations.”

That’ll be happening in a “new open world that is a physical representation” of Vaas’ mind, Ubisoft has explained somewhat obliquely, and that’ll be the case for the Pagan Min (Far Cry 4) and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5) chapters as well.

He’s back! #VaasInsanity DLC available worldwide Nov 16 as part of #FarCry6 Tag your ride or die ☠️ pic.twitter.com/BXwVc8Ukcl — Michael Mando (@MandoMichael) November 10, 2021

The season pass also includes Far Cry: Blood Dragon, which is a definite treat if you haven’t played it.