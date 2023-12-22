Are you, like me, desperately hungering for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2? Or are you secretly roleplaying Astarion at your local Dungeons and Dragons session? If your love for all things vampiric is as fierce as mine is, Steam indie Few Nights More is perfect for slaking your thirst.

In the wake of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, we’ve seen a turn-based strategy game renaissance – and I, for one, am absolutely loving it. However, I’ve completed BG3 once (or twice) now, and, while I love Warhammer 40k, I find myself missing my beloved vampire beau far too often. So enter Few Nights More, a vampire strategy game from indie dev Aeterna Ludi, which has just dropped a new prologue on Steam.

The events of Few Nights More take place in war-torn Ontherion, a “world forever split in unending combat.” As the high and mighty vampire lords vie for more and more power, you’ll choose from one of four (soon to be eight) different characters and begin your rise to gory glory.

You’ll be able to master one of two different disciplines with over 45 different abilities, which you can customize to fit your specific playstyle and, in turn, shred through hunters, bosses, and myriad other vicious beasties. Your task is to become a master of Prestige, Seduction, or Terror (think Ventrue, Toreador, and Nosferatu if you’re a VTM player) and reclaim your place at the top of the food chain.

But when you’re not tearing enemy hordes asunder, you can spend time rebuilding your castle in true V Rising style. You can add new rooms, enlist different minions, and set traps to prepare for the unwanted intruders who will appear at the end of every night.

To me, Few Nights More takes the best bits of V Rising and Baldur’s Gate 3 and fuses them together into one bloodstained package. The game is currently out in Early Access, but, just in time for Christmas, there’s an all-new, free-to-play prologue – Few Nights More: Genesis.

If you fancy diving in, you can check Few Nights More out on Steam. It’s currently sitting at 20% off, so pick it up for $11.99 / £10.23 before Thursday, January 4, 2024 – especially if you like Genesis.

