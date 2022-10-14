FIFA 23 Rulebreakers team, with Ronaldo, Fekir, and Godfrey

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers are a set of players that have their playstyle radically altered, while also having their overall rating upgraded. The players in this special release have had their stats altered, rather than just increased, so they feel different to use in the football game and offer something different to their regular counterparts.

The team of Rulebreakers includes some famous faces, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerard Pique, and Nabil Fekir all making the cut. The Juventus stalwart, Bonucci, has received a huge increase in pace, defending, and physical, whilst his dribbling has gone down a few points, turning him from a ball-playing defender to more of an old-school centre-back. Here is the full list of Rulebreakers:

Rulebreakers team one

Player Position League Rating Cristiano Ronaldo ST Premier League 91 Gerard Pique CB LaLiga 89 Edin Dzeko ST Serie A 88 Leonardo Bonucci CB Serie A 87 Nabil Fekir CAM LaLiga 87 Kalvin Phillips CDM Premier League 87 Wilfried Zaha LW Premier League 86 Jesus Navas RB LaLiga 86 Ben Godfrey CB Premier League 84 Hector Herrera CM MLS 84 Frankowski LWB Ligue 1 83 Aurelio Buta RM Bundesliga 82

As well as the players available in packs, there is also an SBC for 86-rated, Ligue 1 RM, Romain Faivre. It has two segments, one of which offers a Small Gold Players Pack, and the other offers a regular Gold Players Pack.

Top Form

Min.1 TOTW player

Min. team rating: 83

Ligue 1

Min. 1 player from Ligue 1

Min. 2 players with minimum OVR of 85

Min. team rating: 84

To give yourself the best chance at packing one of these Rulebreakers, we have solutions to several SBCs, such as Puzzle Master, Around The World, and Fiendish. Each one gives rare packs back as a reward on completion, so get them done and see what you can pull.