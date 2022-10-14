FIFA 23 Rulebreakers team, with Ronaldo, Fekir, and Godfrey

The FIFA 23 Rulebreakers have been released, switching up the playstyle of some of football's most famous faces, here is the full team and their changes

Fifa 23 Rulebreakers team: Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal
Paul Kelly

Published:

FIFA 23

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers are a set of players that have their playstyle radically altered, while also having their overall rating upgraded. The players in this special release have had their stats altered, rather than just increased, so they feel different to use in the football game and offer something different to their regular counterparts.

The team of Rulebreakers includes some famous faces, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerard Pique, and Nabil Fekir all making the cut. The Juventus stalwart, Bonucci, has received a huge increase in pace, defending, and physical, whilst his dribbling has gone down a few points, turning him from a ball-playing defender to more of an old-school centre-back. Here is the full list of Rulebreakers:

Rulebreakers team one

Player Position League Rating
Cristiano Ronaldo ST Premier League 91
Gerard Pique CB LaLiga 89
Edin Dzeko ST Serie A 88
Leonardo Bonucci CB Serie A 87
Nabil Fekir CAM LaLiga 87
Kalvin Phillips CDM Premier League 87
Wilfried Zaha LW Premier League 86
Jesus Navas RB LaLiga 86
Ben Godfrey CB Premier League 84
Hector Herrera CM MLS 84
Frankowski LWB Ligue 1 83
Aurelio Buta RM Bundesliga 82

As well as the players available in packs, there is also an SBC for 86-rated, Ligue 1 RM, Romain Faivre. It has two segments, one of which offers a Small Gold Players Pack, and the other offers a regular Gold Players Pack.

Top Form

  • Min.1 TOTW player
  • Min. team rating: 83

Ligue 1

  • Min. 1 player from Ligue 1
  • Min. 2 players with minimum OVR of 85
  • Min. team rating: 84

To give yourself the best chance at packing one of these Rulebreakers, we have solutions to several SBCs, such as Puzzle Master, Around The World, and Fiendish. Each one gives rare packs back as a reward on completion, so get them done and see what you can pull.

More from PCGamesN
Paul Kelly

A guides writer at PCGamesN, Paul is usually found waiting for either the respawn timer in League of Legends, or the daily FIFA 23 updates in Ultimate Team. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.