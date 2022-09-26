FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC solution

The FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC is likely one of the last squad building challenges you’ll complete in the advanced section as it can be difficult to complete without buying specific players in this football game. Not only does it put an exact requirement on how many nationalities you need, but also the number of leagues in order to bag yourself a Rare Players Pack, which is one of the best packs for netting FIFA 23 Icons and Heroes.

The key here is to generate strong links between players who play in the same league and hail from the same country – several Germans will do the heavy lifting for us in this solution. Julian Draxler playing in the Portuguese league is a crucial link for us in the LW spot; not only does he bring the chemistry of the Bundesliga players up, but he brings the Liga NOS ST and RW spots into play. The FIFA 23 chemistry system is vastly different to previous games in the series though, so check out our guide if you’re wondering exactly how it works.

Cheapest Puzzle Master SBC squad

Thankfully, with the changes to the way chemistry works this year, you can complete the Puzzle Master SBC by relying on the strong links of a few players and filling in the rest around them. Here is the cheapest solution we can find right now:

GK: Riemann (Vfl Bochum, Bundesliga) – 500 coins

CB: Ginter (SC Freiburg, Bundesliga) – 750 coins

CM: Weigl (Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga) – 450 coins

CM: Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga) – 650 coins

LW: Draxler (SL Benfica, Liga NOS) – 650 coins

ST: Paulinho (Sporting CP, Liga NOS) – 400 coins

RW: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP, Liga NOS) – 350 coins

With those players, the chemistry requirement for the SBC will be complete, so the rest is simply a case of ensuring the current amount of leagues and nationalities has been met, along with the squad rating of 80. These additional players should be very cheap to buy on the market if you don’t have them sat in your club already from previous packs.

ST: Unal (Getafe CF, LaLiga) – 350 coins

ST: Ajorque (Strasbourg, Ligue 1) – 400 coins

CB: Rrahmani (Napoli, Serie A) – 450 coins

Romagnoli (Italy, Serie A) – 650 coins

With the Puzzle Master SBC complete you’ll have a Rare Players Pack waiting for you in the store. It’s a shame that the advanced SBC rewards aren’t tradable this year, but they’ll do a good job at filling out your club early. For more on upcoming releases, check out the FIFA 23 OTW players you’ll be able to get your hands on soon, or our guides to the Around The World SBC and First XI SBC have the best solutions for those challenges if you haven’t completed them yet.