FIFA 23 Around The World SBC solution

The FIFA 23 Around The World SBC has launched alongside the web app, but unfortunately there’s a problem. The chemistry requirements for this particular squad building challenge are impossible to achieve right now, which is causing confusion within the football game’s community.

It’s not the only one either – the FIFA 23 First XI SBC is also bugged at the moment, so it’s simply a waiting game for EA to fix it. These are the squad building challenges that have the best rewards too, so your chance of getting one of the many icons or heroes is higher when the puzzle is eventually fixed. Having a full understanding of the new chemistry system is vital too, as it’s vastly different from previous games.

Cheapest Around The World SBC squad

Bearing in mind that right now, you cannot complete the Around The World SBC (we’ll update this as soon as it’s fixed), you may want to hold off on putting this team together in case prices fluctuate and this solution ends up even cheaper later down the line. When you do get round to completing it though, this is the squad you’ll want to use featuring players exclusively from the Premier League:

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

CB: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

CB: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

CB: Gabriel (Arsenal)

LWB: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

RWB: Matt Doherty (Spurs)

CM: Naby Keita (Liverpool)

CM: Giovanni Lo Celso (Spurs)

CAM: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

ST: Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham)

ST: Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Now you know how to complete the Around The World SBC when it’s fixed, why not check out the full FIFA 23 ratings list to see the top 100 players in the game? We’ve also got details on all the FIFA 23 OTW players you can hope to obtain in packs.