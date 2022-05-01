Fan turns Final Fantasy 7 Remake into FFVII classic

A YouTuber has used Final Fantasy 7 Remake mods and some camera slanting tricks to turn the JRPG game into a more recognisable ‘classic’ Final Fantasy VII – with the same level of graphics, just with a zoomed-out isometric camera angle and a gorgeous result.

It’s not the first time modders have recreated the original look and camera angles of the PS1 and PC Final Fantasy VII within the remake – they’ve even gone so far as to make a classic-style combat mod, too. However, while YouTuber Flurdeh uses camera mods created by Frans Bouma, it’s more with the goal of recreating a “miniature world” with Final Fantasy characters for artistic purposes rather than anything actually playable.

Flurdeh has done this for multiple games in the past, such as Red Dead Redemption 2. He uses tilt-shift photography to turn these games into beautiful dioramas that look like tabletop games, and the results are both sweet and stunning. It might be difficult to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake like this, but it sure looks cool.

You can heck it out in action below.

With any luck, we’ll actually get to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 2 announced this year.

Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition 59.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.