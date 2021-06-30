The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is nearly $100

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series was announced back at E3, and for what seems like a pretty simple concept, it’s taken a long time for us to find out what to actually expect from these games. Now, Steam pages for the entire series are live with screenshots, details on the changes, and most importantly, prices.

Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy II are both available for pre-order on Steam at a regular price of $11.99 / £8.99. A 20% launch discount brings the price down $9.59 / £7.19 / €9.59. Final Fantasy III is a bit pricier at a regular $17.99 / £12.99, and the launch discount brings that to $14.39 / £10.39 / €17.09. All three of these games will be available on July 28.

Final Fantasy IV, V, and VI aren’t yet available for individual pre-order, but a bundle page suggests that they’ll follow the $18 price of FF3. The price for the bundle is $74.82 / £54.54, but if you bought each game individually, the total would come to $95.94 / £69.94.

The remasters will feature arranged soundtracks overseen by Nobuo Uematsu, “improved gameplay” options including auto-battle, and bonus features including a “bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player”. It’ll also feature updated pixel art that at least looks a lot better than the previous mobile ports, and a really, really tiny font.

Seriously, look at that font.

These are all great RPG games (yes, even FF2, in its own way) that are still worth playing, and this series does look substantially better than the versions that will soon be disappearing from Steam. This is still a fairly pricey collection, though.