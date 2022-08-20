FFXIV 6.2 patch notes – Island Sanctuary, MSQ, new duties, UI changes

The full FFXIV 6.2 patch notes have arrived, just ahead of the next big update for the critically acclaimed MMORPG. We got a good look at the new patch ahead of the Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 release date during the recent Live Letter 72, which showed off many of the new additions we can expect on August 23 including the vast FFXIV Island Sanctuary feature. Now, we have the full preliminary patch notes including all the nitty gritty details.

Here are the additions and changes coming in FFXIV patch 6.2:

Quests

Nine main scenario quests have been added, beginning with ‘In Search of Azdaja’ – requires Disciple of War or Magic level 90, players must first complete the main scenario quest ‘A Satrap’s Duty.’

Six Chronicles of a New Era quests have been added, beginning with 'An Unwelcome Visitor' – requires Disciple of War or Magic level 90, players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest 'Who Wards the Warders?'

New Tataru's Grand Endeavor quest 'Soaring Profits' – requires Disciple of War or Magic level 90, players must first complete the quest 'Small Business, Big Dreams' and the Chronicles of a New Era quest 'A Redbill Farewell.'

New Tales of Newfound Adventure quest – requires Disciple of War or Magic level 90. This quest will become available after completing all main scenario quests introduced in patch 6.2.

The 'Beast Tribe Quests' category has been renamed 'Tribal Quests.' In accordance with this change, adjustments have been made to various texts throughout the game.

The main scenario quest 'The Steps of Faith' has been revamped, replacing the trial with an instanced single-player quest battle. In accordance with changes to various dungeons and trials, certain quests have been revised. These adjustments will not affect the overall story.

’ has been revamped, replacing the trial with an instanced single-player quest battle. In accordance with changes to various dungeons and trials, certain quests have been revised. These adjustments will not affect the overall story. For players progressing through A Realm Reborn: If you are currently undertaking a quest in A Realm Reborn, please refer to the duty list or journal, as you may find that the quest information has been updated. If the quest has been changed, you will be asked to abandon it and accept the newly designated quest. New Game+ is also affected by this change.

If you are currently undertaking a quest in A Realm Reborn, please refer to the duty list or journal, as you may find that the quest information has been updated. If the quest has been changed, you will be asked to abandon it and accept the newly designated quest. New Game+ is also affected by this change. An Aethernet shard for the High Crucible of Al-Kimiya has been added to Radz-at-Han (x:12.3, y:7.0).

The following adjustments have been made to the Chronicles of a New Era – Return to Ivalice quests:

The prerequisite quest for ‘My Power, My Pleasure, My Pain’ has been changed to ‘The City of Lost Angels.’ Players who are undertaking the quest ‘My Power, My Pleasure, My Pain’ will be unable to progress.

However, it will be possible to accept the subsequent quest, ‘Desire.’ Completion of the Chronicles of a New Era quest ‘The City of Lost Angels’ is required to continue progression in the quest ‘My Power, My Pleasure, My Pain.’

The NPC offering the quest ‘In Bad Taste’ has been changed from Jenomis cen Lexentale and Company Belle to Wandering Dramaturge.

The prerequisite quest for ‘In Bad Taste’ has been changed to ‘My Power, My Pleasure, My Pain.’

The Chronicles of a New Era quests ‘Makin’ Bacon (Bread)’ and ‘Wok on By’ can no longer be accepted. Players who have already accepted these quests may complete them. However, they cannot be reaccepted if abandoned.

The requirements for unlocking the Return to Ivalice chapter in New Game+ have been adjusted. Players must now first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest ‘The City of Lost Angels.’

The Chronicles of a New Era quests “My Power, My Pleasure, My Pain” and “In Bad Taste” have been removed from the Return to Ivalice chapter in New Game+. Players who have advanced to or are currently undertaking the quest “My Power, My Pleasure, My Pain” in New Game+ will be advanced to the next quest. Players who have advanced to or are currently undertaking the quest “In Bad Taste” must temporarily exit New Game+.

Duties

A new dungeon, the Fell Court of Troia , has been added. Players may enter this dungeon with Trust or Duty Support NPCs. Requirements: ‘In Search of Azdaja’ – Disciple of War or Magic level 90, and players must first complete the main scenario quest ‘A Satrap’s Duty.’

A new eight player trial has been added. Specifics are hidden, but players can speak with the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan (x:12.7, y:14.2) as a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic at a certain point in the main scenario quest to access it. The totem received upon completing this trial can be exchanged for rewards by speaking with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).

Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) has been added. Ultima's Bane (Unreal) is no longer accessible. Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) can only be accessed via the Raid Finder. Players must first complete Containment Bay S1T7 before challenging Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal). Requirements: 'Fantastic Mr. Faux' from Painfully Ishgardian Man in Idyllshire (x:7.0, y:5.9).

has been added. Ultima’s Bane (Unreal) is no longer accessible. Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) can only be accessed via the Raid Finder. Players must first complete Containment Bay S1T7 before challenging Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal). Requirements: ‘Fantastic Mr. Faux’ from Painfully Ishgardian Man in Idyllshire (x:7.0, y:5.9). Raid dungeon Pandaemonium: Abyssos has been added. Requirements: ‘An Unwelcome Visitor’ from Claudien in Labyrinthos (x:8.6, y27.5). Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest ‘Who Wards the Warders?’

has been added. Requirements: ‘An Unwelcome Visitor’ from Claudien in Labyrinthos (x:8.6, y27.5). Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest ‘Who Wards the Warders?’ Raid dungeon Pandaemonium: Abyssos (Savage) has been added. Please be advised that Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) will not be accessible until Tuesday, August 30 at 1:00 a.m. (PDT) / 8:00 (GMT) / 18:00 (AEST). The unlock quest, item exchange, and Stone, Sky, Sea will be unavailable until that time.

has been added. Please be advised that Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) will not be accessible until Tuesday, August 30 at 1:00 a.m. (PDT) / 8:00 (GMT) / 18:00 (AEST). The unlock quest, item exchange, and Stone, Sky, Sea will be unavailable until that time. Allagan tomestones of causality have been added. Players can only obtain 450 Allagan tomestones of causality per week, and carry a maximum of 2,000. Moreover, players can only receive Allagan tomestones of causality after reaching level 90 with at least one Disciple of War or Magic.

have been added. Players can only obtain 450 Allagan tomestones of causality per week, and carry a maximum of 2,000. Moreover, players can only receive Allagan tomestones of causality after reaching level 90 with at least one Disciple of War or Magic. The display of target indicators for certain battle mechanics has been adjusted for the following duties: Sohm Al, The Vault, Neverreap, The World of Darkness, The Weeping City of Mhach, Dun Scaith.

FATEs

Players can no longer collect items as Disciples of the Hand or Land from certain FATEs.

New items are available from certain gemstone traders.

Treasure Hunt

Rewards in the Excitatron 6000 have been adjusted.

Rewards for Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted.

Grand and Free Companies

New Charge symbol optionis have been added to Company Crests.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to subaquatic voyages: New areas have been added. New items have been added. Maximum submersible rank has been increased from 95 to 100.

Housing

To address a recent issue with the housing lottery system, an NPC by which players may voluntarily return the deposit they were accidentally refunded has been added. Players may speak with the Housing Lottery Clerk in Empyreum (X:10.2 Y:10.2) to voluntarily return their deposit. The amount returned will be compensated with an exchange of an item.

Furnishings from the FFXIV furnishing design contest have been added.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

A new seed for flowerpots has been added: Sweet Pea Seeds. Can be purchased from Material Suppliers, the Apartment Merchant, or Tanie in New Gridania.

New aquarium fish have been added.

The Manderville Gold Saucer

The registration period for the GATE Leap of Faith has been reduced from 10 minutes to 8 minutes.

An instant portrait will now be displayed when beginning a game of Doman mahjong.

New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.

New Triple Triad cards have been added.

The GATE schedule has been adjusted. One of the three listed GATEs will be held at the times below. The following information can also be confirmed by speaking with the Gold Saucer attendant at Entrance Square.

Every hour, on the hour (Earth Time): Cliffhanger, Air Force One, Leap of Faith (The Fall of Belah’dia).

Cliffhanger, Air Force One, Leap of Faith (The Fall of Belah’dia). Hourly, 20 minutes past the hour (Earth Time): The Slice is Right, Cliffhanger, Any Way the Wind Blows.

The Slice is Right, Cliffhanger, Any Way the Wind Blows. Hourly, 40 minutes past the hour (Earth Time): Air Force One, Any Way the Wind Blows, Leap of Faith (The Falling City of Nym).

Island Sanctuary

The island sanctuary has been added. The island sanctuary allows you to create your own personal paradise amidst the natural beauty of the Cieldalaes. Here you can collect resources and materials, build accommodations, grow crops, and more. The goods produced on your island can also be exchanged for various rewards.

Requirements: The ‘Seeking Sanctuary’ quest can be started at the Clueless Crier NPC in Old Sharlayan (x:11.9, y:11.0). Players must first complete the main scenario quest ‘Endwalker.’

The ‘Seeking Sanctuary’ quest can be started at the Clueless Crier NPC in Old Sharlayan (x:11.9, y:11.0). Players must first complete the main scenario quest ‘Endwalker.’ Travelling to your island sanctuary: Players can travel to their island sanctuary at any time by speaking with Baldin in Lower La Noscea (x:24.9, y:34.8).

Players can travel to their island sanctuary at any time by speaking with Baldin in Lower La Noscea (x:24.9, y:34.8). Classes and Jobs: While it is possible to craft and gather on your island sanctuary, you are not required to unlock Disciples of the Hand or Land to do so. You are free to enjoy these activities using any class or job.

While it is possible to craft and gather on your island sanctuary, you are not required to unlock Disciples of the Hand or Land to do so. You are free to enjoy these activities using any class or job. Your Vision: Realizing your vision will help you make your sanctuary the best it can be. Visions will appear as objectives in your duty list. As you realize visions, additional goals and development features will become available.

Realizing your vision will help you make your sanctuary the best it can be. Visions will appear as objectives in your duty list. As you realize visions, additional goals and development features will become available. Islekeep’s Index: The islekeep’s index is an island-specific HUD element that allows you to confirm important information, switch gameplay modes, and manage your island’s various features.

The islekeep’s index is an island-specific HUD element that allows you to confirm important information, switch gameplay modes, and manage your island’s various features. Leaving your island sanctuary: You can leave your island sanctuary at any time by boat (X:9.2 Y:28.3) or via use of Return and Teleport. Players who are inactive for more than 30 minutes will be moved to lower La Noscea (x:24.9 y:34.8) automatically.

You can leave your island sanctuary at any time by boat (X:9.2 Y:28.3) or via use of Return and Teleport. Players who are inactive for more than 30 minutes will be moved to lower La Noscea (x:24.9 y:34.8) automatically. Other islands: It is also possible to visit the islands of acquaintances. Each island has room for up to 16 players to explore at a time. Island sanctuary activities such as crafting and gathering cannot be carried out when visiting another island. As of Patch 6.2, players will not be able to hear orchestrion music when visiting another island. This will be made possible in a future update.

It is also possible to visit the islands of acquaintances. Each island has room for up to 16 players to explore at a time. Island sanctuary activities such as crafting and gathering cannot be carried out when visiting another island. As of Patch 6.2, players will not be able to hear orchestrion music when visiting another island. This will be made possible in a future update. Visiting other islands: Speak with Baldin in lower La Noscea (x:24.9 y:34.8) to visit other island sanctuaries. After completing the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon,” it is possible to speak with Baldin and visit other island sanctuaries even if you do not possess your own. You may visit the island sanctuaries of friends, free company members, and party members. It should be noted, however, the owner of the island sanctuary must enable access for others to visit.

Miscellaneous

New objectives pertaining to the island sanctuary have been added to the Other category of the Challenge Log.

New hairstyles have been added. New hairstyle options have been added for male and female Viera. The hairstyles for Hrothgar added in Patch 6.1 have been adjusted to show their ears.

have been added. New hairstyle options have been added for male and female Viera. The hairstyles for Hrothgar added in Patch 6.1 have been adjusted to show their ears. Duty Support: New duties have been added – Snowcloak, The Keeper of the Lake, Sohm Al, The Aery, The Vault. The Duty Support window now lists duties to be added in future updates. A notification regarding future Duty Support will also be displayed when accessing the dungeon entrance.

New duties have been added – Snowcloak, The Keeper of the Lake, Sohm Al, The Aery, The Vault. The Duty Support window now lists duties to be added in future updates. A notification regarding future Duty Support will also be displayed when accessing the dungeon entrance. Duty Support: Allied NPCs will now speak at certain points in previously-added A Realm Reborn duties.

Allied NPCs will now speak at certain points in previously-added A Realm Reborn duties. Duty Support: Allied NPCs that were not selected to accompany players into a duty will no longer appear after completing the instance.

Allied NPCs that were not selected to accompany players into a duty will no longer appear after completing the instance. Wondrous Tails: Prizes available in exchange for Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation, Khloe’s Silver Certificate of Commendation, and Khloe’s Bronze Certificate of Commendation have been adjusted.

Prizes available in exchange for Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation, Khloe’s Silver Certificate of Commendation, and Khloe’s Bronze Certificate of Commendation have been adjusted. Wondrous Tails: The following duties have been added as objectives – Aglaia, The Fell Court of Troia. The addition of these duties will not affect a Wondrous Tails in your possession prior to reaching level 90 with at least one Disciple of War or Magic.

The following duties have been added as objectives – Aglaia, The Fell Court of Troia. The addition of these duties will not affect a Wondrous Tails in your possession prior to reaching level 90 with at least one Disciple of War or Magic. Character portraits have been implemented for battle dialogue during instanced quest battles from the 4.x series. Character portraits for instanced quest battles in prior patches will be added in a future update.

New emotes have been added.

have been added. Using the /draw emote while your weapon is sheathed will allow you to maintain a weapon drawn pose.

Items

Multiple additional items that were previously gender-locked can now be equipped regardless of gender.

The capacity of the glamour dresser has been increased from 400 to 800.

has been increased from 400 to 800. Moonward gear can now be purchased in exchange for Sacks of Nuts at J’lakshai in Old Sharlayan or Wilmetta in Radz-at-Han.

can now be purchased in exchange for Sacks of Nuts at J’lakshai in Old Sharlayan or Wilmetta in Radz-at-Han. New items are available in exchange for skybuilders’ scrips . Players can speak with Enie in the Firmament (X:12.0 Y:14.0) to purchase these new items.

. Players can speak with Enie in the Firmament (X:12.0 Y:14.0) to purchase these new items. The maximum store for crafters’ scrips and gatherers’ scrips has been increased from 2,000 to 4,000.

and has been increased from 2,000 to 4,000. New master recipes and recipes requiring a sufficient level of quality to complete synthesis have been added. A master recipes tab has been added to the crafting log window.

New mounts, minions, and chocobo barding have been added.

, , and have been added. The number of mounts and minions on a page in the guide has been increased from 25 to 30. The maximum number of favourites has been increased from 25 to 30. Up to six mount actions can now be displayed at once when riding a mount.

New fashion accessories have been added.

have been added. New actions that can be performed while holding an umbrella have been added.

Players can now use emotes while using fashion accessories. The parasol accessory will not be visible when using emotes, but will reappear when the emote motion has finished. Special actions that can be used with fashion accessories can be confirmed in the Fashion Accessories window.

System

The official release version of adventurer plates has been implemented. Portraits applied to adventurer plate from the beta version will carry over to the official release.

has been implemented. Portraits applied to adventurer plate from the beta version will carry over to the official release. The official release of portraits has been added. While portraits linked to gear sets have been carried over to the official release, they must be edited and resaved in order to be used as instant portraits.

has been added. While portraits linked to gear sets have been carried over to the official release, they must be edited and resaved in order to be used as instant portraits. Players can now request gear repairs from party and alliance members. Requests must be made in areas where repairing gear is permitted. Players may then offer gear whose durability is below 100% to have it repaired, adding 100% to its durability. Players on the free trial cannot use this feature.

from party and alliance members. Requests must be made in areas where repairing gear is permitted. Players may then offer gear whose durability is below 100% to have it repaired, adding 100% to its durability. Players on the free trial cannot use this feature. In order to prevent server congestion immediately after the release of Patch 6.2, we will be implementing multiple field instances for Lower La Noscea.

To improve support for colour blindness , the colour of area markers on maps has been adjusted.

, the colour of area markers on maps has been adjusted. An option to enable Dynamic Resolution has been added. When the GPU is under heavy load and causing the frame rate to drop, the 3D resolution will be reduced incrementally to improve frame rate. This feature can be enabled under the Graphics Settings tab of the System Configuration menu.

has been added. When the GPU is under heavy load and causing the frame rate to drop, the 3D resolution will be reduced incrementally to improve frame rate. This feature can be enabled under the Graphics Settings tab of the System Configuration menu. The Steam Overlay will now appear when loading the game via Steam.

For the full patch notes including PvP updates, further explanation of the Island Sanctuary mode, additional details to systems including tomestones and the duty finder, and other minor tweaks, you can check out the official FFXIV Lodestone post.

The FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2022 event is ongoing, so be sure to check our guide for all the information on the quest and rewards. Meanwhile, take a look at our FFXIV Island Sanctuary guide to prepare you for your upcoming tropical getaway.