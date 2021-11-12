FFXIV devs will “address” the lack of armoury space and glamour plates around 6.1

As in any MMO worth its salt, the true endgame of Final Fantasy XIV is fashion. The game’s job system means that you’ve got a lot of gear to hang onto, and there aren’t enough glamour plates to handle a fashion set for all of your occupations. The former issue is getting partly addressed through the removal of belts, but after introducing some of the new raid gear coming in Endwalker, director and producer Naoki Yoshida offered some hope for more space on both sides.

“I know this is going to beg the question of ‘well, I don’t have enough room in my armoury chest anymore’, or ‘what about more glamour plates?'” Yoshida says (via translator) in the latest Live Letter. “We are making preparations. We’re trying to see how we can expand, and by 6.1 timing, I believe we’re going to be getting pretty close to having our preparations in place to start addressing some of these issues that we have with ‘capacity’, so to speak.”

Patch 6.0 will bring us a bit more armoury chest space as of the Endwalker release date, as the space previously given to belts will now be available for primary weapons and rings. But that doesn’t address the (relatively) small number of glamour plates, and even more armoury space would go a long way to helping manage inventory issues. Of course, we’ll have to wait until 6.1 to see what kind of improvements the devs will be able to implement, as FFXIV aging back-end has prevented them from simply adding more inventory space in the past.

Yoshida’s comments begin at the 4:32:54 mark in the video below.

The Live Letter also introduced us to the new spearfishing minigame, and the new Crystal Conflict PvP mode. Alas, it wasn’t all good news, as the Endwalker delay was announced as part of the broadcast, too.