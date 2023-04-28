FFXIV 6.4 revs up for release as Live Letter 77 date is set

The FFXIV 6.4 patch is almost here, as Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida plans to show off all the new content coming to the MMORPG in Live Letter 77.

FFXIV 6.4 Live Letter 77 date and time - Zero, a pale-skinned lady with black hair, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and a tired expression

Published:

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

FFXIV 6.4 is so close now I can almost taste it. The next major FFXIV patch is set to arrive in late May, but we’re about to get a big early serving courtesy of Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter 77. The regular developer livestream from game director Naoki Yoshida and community producer Toshio Murouchi is set to deliver in-game previews of basically everything we can expect to see in the new update for the critically acclaimed MMORPG.

If you’re an FFXIV player and you haven’t checked in with the “Letter from the producer LIVE” streams – more commonly referred to as Live Letters – then you’re missing out. Not only are they a fantastic, in-depth preview of what we can expect to see in the coming weeks and months, but also they’re just a ton of fun.

FFXIV Live Letter 76 revealed most of the key features coming in FFXIV patch 6.4, from the new story dungeon and trials to the next Pandaemonium raid tier and second Variant and Criterion dungeon. It also featured incoming Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu hanging out with a FFXIV-branded electric guitar. Suffice to say, then, that you won’t want to miss out on this one.

FFXIV Live Letter 76 - game director Naoki Yoshida, incoming Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu (holding an FFXIV electric guitar), and outgoing CEO Yosuke Matsuda

FFXIV Live Letter 77 date and details

FFXIV Live Letter 77 is May 12 at 3am PDT / 6am EDT / 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 9pm AET. It’s planned to cover all the upcoming features in FFXIV patch 6.4, along with some additional miscellaneous updates. Here’s what we’re expecting to see in FFXIV Live Letter 77:

  • New dungeon, The Aetherfont.
  • New trial, The Voidcast Dais.
  • New unreal trial, Containment Bay Z1T9.
  • New raid tier, Pandaemonium: Anabaseios.
  • New Variant and Criterion dungeon, Mount Rokkon.
  • Further Manderville weapons and Splendorous tools.
  • Ocean Fishing update.
  • Blue mage update and new spells.
  • Job adjustments and balance.
  • Island Sanctuary updates.
  • New fashion accessories and Fairy glamours.

FFXIV 6.4 Live Letter 77 - a giant figure in heavy black and gold armour, with arms folded, in front of a giant purple planet

Note that the livestream features both Japanese and English text on its slides, but that the presentation takes place in Japanese. Of course, we here at PCGamesN will be sure to bring you a comprehensive summary of everything that happens as soon as possible, so be sure to check back on the day to find out what’s been going on. If you want to follow along live, there will also be the regular unofficial live translation on the FFXIV Discord (external invite link, opens in new window).

Check in with the FFXIV 6.38 patch notes so you’re up to date, and make sure to build out your FFXIV Island Sanctuary with our complete guide ahead of the upcoming patch. You might also want to see the FFXIV VR mod created by innovative players to put a whole new perspective on your adventure.

More from PCGamesN

Ken is on an ambitious quest to play everything, but he particularly loves RPGs, FPS games, soulslikes, and roguelikes. Ask him anything about Monster Hunter, FFXIV, Terraria, Diablo, or the Yakuza games - but only if you have enough time to spare. Prior to joining PCGN, Ken worked as a freelance video producer, and has bylines at WhatCulture and a Master's degree in Mathematics to his name.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.