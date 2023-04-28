FFXIV 6.4 revs up for release as Live Letter 77 date is set

FFXIV 6.4 is so close now I can almost taste it. The next major FFXIV patch is set to arrive in late May, but we’re about to get a big early serving courtesy of Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter 77. The regular developer livestream from game director Naoki Yoshida and community producer Toshio Murouchi is set to deliver in-game previews of basically everything we can expect to see in the new update for the critically acclaimed MMORPG.

If you’re an FFXIV player and you haven’t checked in with the “Letter from the producer LIVE” streams – more commonly referred to as Live Letters – then you’re missing out. Not only are they a fantastic, in-depth preview of what we can expect to see in the coming weeks and months, but also they’re just a ton of fun.

FFXIV Live Letter 76 revealed most of the key features coming in FFXIV patch 6.4, from the new story dungeon and trials to the next Pandaemonium raid tier and second Variant and Criterion dungeon. It also featured incoming Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu hanging out with a FFXIV-branded electric guitar. Suffice to say, then, that you won’t want to miss out on this one.

FFXIV Live Letter 77 date and details

FFXIV Live Letter 77 is May 12 at 3am PDT / 6am EDT / 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 9pm AET. It’s planned to cover all the upcoming features in FFXIV patch 6.4, along with some additional miscellaneous updates. Here’s what we’re expecting to see in FFXIV Live Letter 77:

New dungeon, The Aetherfont.

New trial, The Voidcast Dais.

New unreal trial, Containment Bay Z1T9.

New raid tier, Pandaemonium: Anabaseios.

New Variant and Criterion dungeon, Mount Rokkon.

Further Manderville weapons and Splendorous tools.

Ocean Fishing update.

Blue mage update and new spells.

Job adjustments and balance.

Island Sanctuary updates.

New fashion accessories and Fairy glamours.

Note that the livestream features both Japanese and English text on its slides, but that the presentation takes place in Japanese. Of course, we here at PCGamesN will be sure to bring you a comprehensive summary of everything that happens as soon as possible, so be sure to check back on the day to find out what's been going on. If you want to follow along live, there will also be the regular unofficial live translation on the FFXIV Discord (external invite link, opens in new window).

