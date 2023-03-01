You can apply for FFXIV Fanfest 2023 tickets now, but it’s a lottery

You can now register your interest in FFXIV Fanfest 2023 tickets if you’re looking to visit the celebration of the critically acclaimed MMORPG, but there’s sadly no guarantee that you’ll be able to secure your spot. With demand as high as ever and Square Enix eager to clamp down on scalpers and ticket resellers, you’ll need to enter into a FFXIV housing-style lottery if you want to attend the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 in London.

Square Enix says that it’s “working to create our largest Fan Festival ever in Europe,” and as such hopes to avoid long queues for the ticket sales process by instead opting for a random draw. Priority for ticket registration will be given to players who have an active FFXIV subscription and own a European Square Enix account. You have from now until March 9 to register your interest, and you are not required to purchase tickets if you are chosen.

Players chosen in the draw will be contacted by Wednesday, 15 March via the email address registered to their Square Enix account. If you are chosen, you’ll be able to purchase up to two tickets during a player-exclusive window that runs March 20-26, and Square Enix says that there will be enough tickets to ensure that all selected players will be able to purchase up to two tickets, so you won’t need to rush once chosen.

After this exclusive sales period, 2023 tickets will be placed on general sale on March 29 – although Square Enix emphasises, “It is possible that the entire stock of tickets may be sold during the player-exclusive purchase period and no tickets will remain for the general sales period,” so it recommends that anyone interested registers their interest now to avoid disappointment.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering – FFXIV Fanfest 2023 London tickets are priced at £159.99 GBP (roughly $193 USD) each. You’ll need an ID to enter the event, and Square Enix notes that all ticket sales are final. The event promises a keynote from FFXIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida, numerous development panels, live concerts, and more, though – so we’re sure it’ll be worth it for big fans.

FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London ticket purchase process

The dates and times to apply for and buy FFXIV Fanfest 2023 London tickets are as follows:

Ticket application period: March 1-9 (closes at 23:59 GMT).

March 1-9 (closes at 23:59 GMT). Player-exclusive ticket purchase period: March 20 at 9am GMT to March 26 at 8am GMT / 9am BST.

March 20 at 9am GMT to March 26 at 8am GMT / 9am BST. General Sales period: March 29 from 8am GMT / 9am BST.

You can apply for the lottery via this Square Enix application form. You’ll need an active FFIXV subscription and European Square Enix account to apply. Selected players may purchase up to two tickets.

It’s certainly a shame for a game so driven by its community to think that not everyone in your friend group might get a ticket, but it’s understandable for such a popular event that a system like this is necessary to minimise the impact of nefarious types such as ticket resellers and get seats into the hands of people that actually want to go.

As for the game itself, read about some of the stories told by FFXIV modders working in the shadows. You'll also want to make sure you're up to date on the latest FFXIV Island Sanctuary update, and don't miss out on FFXIV Little Ladies' Day 2023, which promises to change the catgirl meta forever.