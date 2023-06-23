Blast through FFXIV’s slowest mount grind and grab its best new minion

The FFXIV Make It Rain 2023 event is about to start, making it the perfect time to blast through what might be the most laborious mount grind in the critically acclaimed MMORPG at lightning-fast speed. Not only that, but there’s a new Final Fantasy XIV minion that might be its best yet, and it’s yours for free if you jump on while the event is running.

I’ve had my eyes on the recently added Blackjack mount from Final Fantasy 6 for a few months now. While I could technically spring the whopping 4,000,000 MGP price tag, that’s over two-thirds of the casino-specific currency that I’ve accrued by diligently grinding out various daily tasks over the past few months.

Now is the ideal time to save up, however, as there’s a whopping 50% bonus to all MGP rewards at the Gold Saucer for the duration of the event. That’s not all, as there’s also reduced prices on several prizes, including the likes of the Crystal Tower striker, the Monster Toss machine, and the Cuff-a-Cur machine.

But wait, there’s more! An event quest will see you helping intrepid writer Kipih Jakkya with “her next hit article,” presumably involving the Golden Saucer itself. Complete this, and you’ll earn the magnificent Wind-up Godbert minion – the Gold Saucer’s owner does what only a Manderville man can, and in this case he’s even gone to the trouble of putting some clothes on as he accompanies you around Eorzea. Hopefully he’ll pop some squats as well.

FFXIV Make It Rain 2023 dates, times, and rewards

The FFXIV Make It Rain 2023 event runs from Friday June 30, 2023 at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST / 10am CEST / 7pm AET until Monday July 17, 2023 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST (Tuesday July 18 at 2am AET). Here are all the events and rewards:

Quest: A Golden Opportunity

Kipih Jakkya needs help penning her next hit article

Location: Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (x:9.4, y:9.2)

Requirements: You must be level 15 and have completed the respective envoy main scenario quest for your starting zone (The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul’dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy).

Reward: Wind-up Godbert minion.

Manderville Gold Saucer

MGP rewards from the Gold Saucer have been increased by 50% for the duration of this event.

The Crystal Tower striker, Monster Toss machine, Cuff-a-Cur machine, and a number of other prizes may be purchased at a reduced MGP cost from the campaign attendant. In addition, certain items available during previous iterations of the event can be obtained from the same vendor.

