You can get FFXIV’s low-poly grapes IRL, and they’re squishy

Final Fantasy XIV's low-poly grapes are the stuff of legend, but they're back, and they're actually real, and you can own them - FFXIV fans, life is amazing.

One of the most devastating moments of my Final Fantasy XIV career was when Square Enix fixed Endwalker’s low-poly grapes. Sure, I probably should have cried at the overarching story, but the MMORPG‘s juicy little cubes of grapey goodness meant more to me than the lives of my fellow Scions and, indeed, all of Eorzea. So, when I heard that the FFXIV low-poly grapes are back, and they’re real, I almost cried.

If you’re attending the sold-out FFXIV Fan Fest in Las Vegas, you’ll receive a goody bag that, honestly, I am beyond jealous of. There’s a gray crossbody bag featuring an adorable Moogle and FFXIV’s tenth-anniversary logo, a Loporrit pen in the shape of a carrot, a Grebuloff magnet, a keychain in the shape of Azem’s crystal, and a stunning tenth-anniversary pin.

But that’s not all; in fact, that’s not even the best part. Accompanying all of these goodies is a bunch of squishy low-poly grapes. Yes, I’m serious, you will get squishy grapes for attending the FFXIV fan fest.

“Relieve any lingering stress after hours of ‘farm parties’ with these truly remarkable squishable Endwalker grapes,” reads the official description. “If you’re ever feeling a little low resolution, simply grab your squishable grapes and remember what once was.”

The goody bag on offer at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest in Las Vegas, 2023, including a gray back, grapes, a golden pin, a carrot pen, and a small amber looking FFXIV crystal

I consider myself a relatively easy-pleased human being; there’s nothing I need in life, but let me tell you, I need those grapes. Thankfully I managed to score tickets to the London FFXIV Fan Fest via the lottery system, so I have my fingers and toes crossed that the same goody bag is available there.

It’s worth noting that these items are included in the price of your ticket, so you’ll need to “check-in at the show” to receive them. They won’t be sent out to you, so make sure you follow the instructions and claim them – don’t let those grapes go to waste!

While the FFXIV low-poly grapes were fixed many moons ago, you can channel your inner grape farmer with our FFXIV Island Sanctuary guide – although you can’t grow low-poly ones, trust me, I’ve tried. If rearing animals is more your thing, though, we also have a FFXIV Island Sanctuary animal list to help you out.

