Get FFXIV cheap and experience gaming’s best story ahead of Dawntrail

As we look forward to the next FFXIV expansion, which sees our intrepid heroes set out on a fresh adventure to Eorzea’s new world, now is a perfect time to discover why the Square Enix MMO has grown to become so beloved. With an almost unparalleled amount to do and one of the most rich and touching narratives you’ll find, an FFXIV sale means you can snap up hundreds of hours of enjoyment for less than half the price of a standard game.

You can’t take more than a few steps online without hearing about how FFXIV is “the critically acclaimed MMORPG” with its “award-winning” expansions. While the popular saying has reached full meme status, its origins are completely valid – and as much as the pitch is often used in jest by its players, most of them will happily back up those words with their own feelings and experiences.

FFXIV has access to a breadth of potential few stories can offer, in part because the game has now been out in its reborn state for a full decade. Across its base game and four expansions, Final Fantasy XIV builds out a cast of characters that weave in and out of the action, each getting their moment to shine and grow in their own separate ways.

While each expansion tells a distinct story, they all play off the groundwork laid by previous tales, and in many cases set up threads to pay off in future content. The resulting effect feels like it rewards your investment in a way few stories (in games or otherwise) could hope to achieve, giving back more with each arc you make it through. Shadowbringers and Endwalker often see the most praise, but they only work as well as they do because they’re built on the foundation of what came before.

It’s not a perfect game, by any means – the early pacing is notoriously slow, for example, although if you buy into those early adventures there’s absolutely still plenty to love and it’ll only serve to further your enjoyment of later expansions. But the overall journey is something truly magical, and few games make you care so deeply not only about their heroes, but also their villains, with the likes of Emet-Selch and Zenos yae Galvus among the most interesting and compelling antagonists you’ll find.

With the game’s first full, overarching narrative arc now wrapped up in Endwalker, and a new adventure beginning in Dawntrail, now is an ideal time to get on board. Start now, and you’ll have more than enough time to catch up by the time our new adventure begins. Or if you’re a free trial player looking to upgrade, this discount is an excellent opportunity to do just that.

FFXIV sale – October 19 to November 1

Final Fantasy XIV Complete is 50% off until Wednesday November 1, 2023. It includes the base game and all four expansions (Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker), along with 30 days of playtime – expect to pay $29.99 / £17.49. You can get your copy here, via Square Enix.

If you already have the other expansions, you can get just FFXIV Endwalker at 50% off as well, meaning it’ll cost just $19.99 / £14.99. Those of you in the United States can also pick up the FFXIV Complete Collector’s Edition for 50% off, which includes all expansions and the in-game bonus items from each of the Collector’s Editions for the base game and every expansion, and is priced at $69.99.

Of course, you can also get in for even cheaper – the famous FFXIV free trial now includes both Heavensward and Stormblood, letting you play up to level 70 with no restrictions on playtime. There are some limits on certain quality-of-life features, but it’s a great way to test the waters. If you like what you see, and want to get through the rest of the story so far before FFXIV Dawntrail arrives in 2024, now is a great time to do it. I’ll see you in Eorzea!

