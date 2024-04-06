1997’s Final Fantasy Tactics has been one of the most beloved entries in the Square series for decades. People have been clamoring for a new entry for years, and it looks like Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida has heard these pleas, and he agrees.

With the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release date fast approaching and the elusive FF16 port getting closer, the respective director and producer of these games, Naoki Yoshida, says he’d love for Square Enix to get back to Final Fantasy Tactics. While he’s busy with Final Fantasy 14 and the next ten years of the MMORPG, hopefully, someone else can take the helm on it.

“We have a lot of our staff who worked on previous games like Final Fantasy Tactics or Final Fantasy 12, so you’re going to have a lot of that [Tactics] feel because a lot of the same people are on the team,” Yoshida tells The Gamer in an FF16 interview. “We’re very happy for you to suggest this because we’re all fans, but if we were going to make this, we wouldn’t want to do the same story that turns out to be a different story.”

Yoshida then muses about how an FF Tactics title would even work with 16’s unique, large-scale Eikon battles, eventually landing on the idea that Square should make a new tactics game either way.

“How would we even do the Eikon versus Eikon battles in that style? If you have the Eikons, how many squares is an Eikon going to be? You have more people out there as well, so what about the wait time in between? But the series does lend itself well to that kind of storytelling, and we love Tactics as well. It’s probably about time that we do a new one.”

That’s by no means an admission that Yoshida or Square is working on a new Final Fantasy Tactics game, but considering how many see it as the secret best entry in the long-running series, it probably is about time Square took another swing at it.

