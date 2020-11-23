Football Manager 2021 review-in-progress

As I prepare for the 2021 season, I find myself surprisingly preoccupied with an Argentine’s right leg. Maxi Moralez isn’t present for training during the pre-season, thanks to an MCL injury and a sprain suffered in the final quarter of last year, and I’m missing his influence both on the pitch and in the dressing room. As the new, utterly clueless manager of NYCFC, I’d been counting on frasquito to help paper over the mistakes I was inevitably going to make in my first season of Football Manager 2021.

I’ll credit Football Manager 2021 with this: it’s made a football fan out of me, which is something I think Sports Interactive can be fairly proud of. As an American, my exposure to football – and by extension, football games – has been very limited. Here, the sport is still regarded with a fair degree of suspicion and called ‘soccer’ – this is to distinguish it from American football, which is a game about armoured men carrying and throwing a ball, which takes place between long stretches of advertisements for low-carb beer, defence contractors, and treatments for erectile dysfunction.

But while my experience with football isn’t naturally deep, I’ve made it my mission to understand the sport since we began covering Football Manager 2021. I’ve led medieval dynasties through simulation games like Crusader Kings III, how much harder could running a football club be? Given the opportunity to review this year’s version of the premier football game, I wanted to find the answers to the following questions: first, can you learn football by playing Football Manager? Second, is that something worth doing if you’ve never played before? And finally, does this year’s edition add anything to make that experience better?

I’m pleased to report that the answer to all of these questions is ‘yes,’ although it’s not an unqualified yes. As in most years, veterans of the series will find all the important stuff right where they left it – FM21 is very much like FM20, which I’m told is very much like the Football Managers that have come before.

This year’s focus, Sports Interactive has told us, is on you – the newly minted manager of whichever football organisation you choose. That’s driven a host of changes that touch a lot of the game, although much of it is in subtle ways that don’t have an immediately apparent impact on the moment-to-moment experience of responding to emails, sorting through scouting prospects, and picking tactics and teams.

The new ‘Quick Chats’ and ‘Gestures’ systems are interesting enough on paper, but in the beta build of FM21 I’ve been playing, both are a bit unreliable. An assistant coach might suggest I speak to a player about his development, but that option isn’t always available when I go to strike up a conversation. Gestures – such as throwing water bottles across the dressing room – suffer in many cases from vagueness that often has made them more frustrating to use than the simpler tone system of the past. It’s a problem that also exists with the touchline shouts – what exactly am I saying when I ‘encourage’ a player? Football Manager is about role-playing, and this ambiguity in communication can be a serious hindrance to that aspect of the game.

So while I like the idea of gestures in concept, in practice I find that they require another level of interpretation to use effectively. They’re not adding more clarity to the game, but rather another layer of obscurity to the one aspect of football that I should be able to understand intuitively: human beings communicating with each other.

What does add clarity, however, is the newly introduced xG (expected goals) statistic that tracks your team’s performance in matches with much more helpful granularity than the score can reflect. Calculated based on player position, teammate position, ball height, and a host of other variables the match engine is constantly crunching, xG tells a more complete story about your squad’s time on the pitch, even when your players end the day without a goal.

Amusingly, your support coaches will present this very helpful xG information at half-time alongside what I believe my British colleagues would call a dog’s breakfast of a passing map: player dots and connecting lines that show every single pass that’s taken place over the course of the last 45 minutes. It’s as if it’s meant to be a comparison between good and bad forms of data visualisation.

This year’s match engine, however, is where I find everything comes together – even though, in the beta stage, it’s not without its own flaws. There are still places where you see the graphics engine struggle to interpret the underlying math, and players still rotate like display mannequins without moving their feet during throw-ins, for example. But the overall effect of this year’s improvements is to create what I found to be a much more lifelike simulation of watching a real football match: animations are much more fluid, and players seem to make more realistic decisions about their positioning in formation.

Perhaps most importantly, the movement of the ball itself has been improved tremendously. That, possibly more than any other individual factor, may be what pushes FM21’s match engine across the threshold of verisimilitude for me, to the point where I’ve most frequently felt compelled to watch full matches at normal speed, rather than sped-up highlights. I imagine that you’ll have to see this in action to get what I mean here, and it may not work for everyone.

For me, FM21 hits some critical mass of realism that makes it clear that the best way to learn about my squad is to see them in action, watching (and often, shouting) from the sidelines as their training, mental preparedness, and interpersonal dynamics all come together into a single performance. When it’s game day, I like to tilt my chair back, grab a big mug of coffee, and settle in for the duration.

there's still some of the jankiness, but this is a clear upgrade

To be sure, there’s still some of the jankiness present in last year’s match engine, but this is a clear upgrade, and players and goalkeepers all have more movements and responses to better translate what the simulation is doing under the hood. My touchline commands become periodically unresponsive, requiring me to dig up the command I want in menu screens – which sometimes cannot be cleared away, because the cancel or confirm buttons have disappeared.

I’m still working my way through my first season at the helm of the semi-pro Bath City FC (a team I’ve chosen as a way to connect with my coworkers in PCGamesN’s hometown), and so there’s still more I’d like to see before assigning a score – particularly, the initial patch that updates the beta build I’ve been playing. But my impressions of Football Manager 2021 so far are largely positive. This is a clear step forward over last year’s edition, even if some of its new ideas don’t completely work.