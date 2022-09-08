Football Manager 2023 release date set for November and PC Game Pass

The Football Manager 2023 release date is set for November, with the latest entry in a series long recognised as one of the best management games being officially unveiled in a new announcement trailer. The Sports Interactive series took up its mantle as Football Manager in 2005 following a break-up with the publishers of SI’s former game, Championship Manager, Eidos Interactive. Since, then, it’s gone from strength to strength and is beloved as one of the best football games around.

If you’re into Sports Interactive’s take on the managerial side of the footballing world, then you’re almost certainly the type to dig deep into stats. You’re in luck, then, because the FM23 announcement trailer blazes through some of the most compelling statistics racked up during the 21/22 season by fans of Football Manager 2022, kicking off with a rather staggering 402 million total matches played and going on from there.

Football Manager 2023 releases on November 8, 2022. It’ll be available on Steam, the Epic Games store, and the Xbox store alongside consoles and mobile. FM23 will also be available on PC Game Pass from day one, so subscribers to Microsoft’s service will be able to jump in and get their management fix right from the get-go for no additional charge. Players can also pre-purchase the game to get 20% off and early access, which SI estimates “should be available two weeks prior to full release.”

You can check out the announcement trailer below:

