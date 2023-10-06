For The King 2 is an adorable turn-based RPG with up to four player co-op that’s a perfect way to fill the void left after finishing Baldur’s Gate 3, and developer IronOak Games has revealed exactly when you can play it. With the For The King 2 release date set for November on Steam, it won’t be long until you can take on the tyrannical Queen Rosomon for yourself.

For The King 2 is the sequel to the popular party-based RPG game of the same name, matching its predecessor with a cute fantasy art style and tabletop-inspired systems. If you, like many people, have fallen in love with Baldur’s Gate 3, then you’ll already be prepared for For The King 2’s tabletop look and dice-driven mechanics, which influence your heroes’ movement, encounters, and combat abilities.

Building a party of four from 12 unique character classes, which step outside the traditional fantasy go-tos in favor of Blacksmiths, Alchemists, Scholars, Pathfinders, and more. You’re able to control the full party as a solo player, or join with friends in up to four-player co-op with each person controlling a different member of your squad.

Wandering the stunning lands of Fahrul, your party will encounter no shortage of dangerous locales and terrifying creatures. For The King 2’s combat system uses a positional ‘battle grid’ system, where you and your enemies face off in a 2×4 grid, allowing your stronger melee characters to hold the front line and defend your more fragile ranged users and spellcasters in the back row.

You’ll have the option to force your enemies out of position with certain attacks, pushing them into deadly hazards or entangling them in place to keep them at bay. Carefully coordinating your team’s abilities can lead to devastating outcomes – or pure chaos, if you aren’t all on the same page.

With a 30-hour main campaign spread across five connected adventures, your party has a long road ahead in For The King 2. But worry not if you fail, for its roguelite systems allow you to take what you’ve learned and begin a new playthrough with improved starting gear. The procedural map generation means you won’t be retreading old ground, either, so every adventure feels fresh and new.

For The King 2 release date Steam

For The King 2 releases Thursday November 2, 2023 on Steam. It’s priced at $24.99 / £19.99, although a 10% pre-purchase discount means you can expect to pay $22.49 / £17.99 if you decide to buy it ahead of launch.

