Forever Skies, coming this year, looks like Fallout crossed with Subnautica in the sky

What happens to humanity’s most impressive modern structures when there are no longer humans around to inhabit them? In Forever Skies, a unique survival game coming to Early Access on Steam later this year, they form a mysterious landscape above the clouds – one that’s ripe to explore. Earth has been devastated by an environmental disaster, and you’re a scientist returning many years later to sift through the runs from above.

As you can see in the trailer below, it’s almost an airborne spin on Subnautica. You’ll navigate the ruins of Earth in a high-tech airship, which you can land on the tops of devastated skyscrapers, where you can disembark and set out to comb through the remains of the megacorporations that built them. Polish developer Far From Home says you’ll also be on the lookout for ‘anomalies’ to investigate and old technology to reverse-engineer.

You’ll use the resources and know-how you pick up in your travels to upgrade and customise your ship, which you’ll need to outfit with modules for food and other resource gathering.

Here’s the trailer:

One of the things you’ll need to figure out is the noxious cloud of dust that has settled over the ground far below – and whether that’s linked to the mysterious illness that you’ve developed. Keeping that at bay will be key to survival, and you’ll need to explore to find ways to cure it.

There’s no set release date for Forever Skies yet, but it’ll be coming to Early Access sometime this year. You can follow the game on Twitter for the latest updates.