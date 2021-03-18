Square Enix’s open-world RPG Project Athia is now Forspoken, and it hits PC next year

Today’s Square Enix Presents stream mostly featured what the publisher had previously announced – including the new Life is Strange game, True Colors – but Square had one more surprise at the end. That’s a new teaser for the mysterious Project Athia, which has now been given the final title of Forspoken.

Forspoken is a narrative-driven take on open-world games and RPG games, and it stars actor Ella Balinska as the main character, Frey. The new trailer still shows very little, but you will be sprinting through large stretches of wilderness with an array of acrobatic abilities. You’ll also be fighting monsters and magical beasts with mystic powers of your own.

In one story cutscene, we see Frey taking refuge in a ruined building from a giant beast, as she asks “is that a motherfucking dragon?” Friends, “is that a motherfucking dragon” is my new favourite piece of videogame dialogue. It’ll be a while before we see how Forspoken actually turns out, but for now, I love Frey with all my heart.

Forspoken hits PC (and PlayStation 5) in 2022, courtesy of Luminous Productions, a studio under Square Enix founded in 2018. Check out the trailer below or the official site for a few more details.

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.