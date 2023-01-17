Forspoken system requirements still a mystery with days to spare

As we look ahead to Forspoken, the upcoming RPG game from Final Fantasy creator Square Enix, both its Steam and Epic Games Store pages are yet to receive system requirements, causing frustration for PC players as we approach the Forspoken release date.

Published by Square Enix and developed by one of its subsidiaries Luminous Productions, Forspoken follows Frey, a young woman from New York City who finds herself transported to the fantasy world of Athia. An action RPG combining exploration, real-time combat, and platforming, Forspoken is currently slated for release on January 24. However, as of January 17, neither the game’s Steam or Epic Games Store pages currently offer system requirements.

By comparison, other upcoming games such as Dead Space Remake, which launches January 27, and Hogwarts Legacy, slated for February 10, have full system requirements both on Steam and Epic. Although we are still waiting for the Forspoken system requirements, we do know that the sandbox game will use Denuvo Anti-Tamper, a third-party software designed to limit piracy and cheating.

Players awaiting the launch of Forspoken express frustration at the lack of system requirements, speculating that the game may have high performance demands. “So, release is in two and a half weeks and no system requirements for PC,” one prospective Forspoken fan says. “That’s kind of sus for me. I guess the system requirements are very high.” “Game drops in two weeks,” says another. “You [Square Enix] know what kind of specs the game needs by now.”

Players accessing the latest demo of Forspoken claim to have reached the game’s 99 level cap after 40 to 50 hours of play. Square Enix has also recently released a new cinematic trailer, showing Frey being pursued through New York before escaping to the world of Athia.

If you’re looking forward to Forspoken, you might want to try some of the other best story games. Alternatively, take a look at some of the best new games currently gracing your PC.