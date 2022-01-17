“One more sleep” until Fortnite 19.10 – and the return of Tilted Towers?

Epic has confirmed the Fortnite 19.10 release time, and with a new teaser, has effectively made it official that this update will see the return of Tilted Towers. The Chapter 1 POI was one of the game’s most popular drop points, and outside of a handful of revamped returns, has been missing in action for nearly two years.

Downtime for Fortnite 19.10 begins on January 18 at 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT. (Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to that time.) Downtime can last up to four hours, though typically it’s much less than that. Either way, you’ll be able to see the new content as of the morning of January 18.

Alongside the release timing, Epic tweeted “one more sleep” alongside an emoji of a city. The return of Tilted has been teased in-game with the melting snow, which has been slowly revealing a few building tops. Combined with dataminers reporting that Tilted’s comeback is imminent, it seems the location really is finally about to reemerge.

