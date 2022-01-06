Want to know how to knock down timber pines in Fortnite? With the latest batch of season challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, we have a few tasks that are a little more difficult than they first appear. However, completing them is worth doing as you’ll gain lots of experience towards the battle pass and unlock this season’s Fortnite skins.

One challenge this week asks you to teleport using rift generators at different Seven Outposts. They’re different from regular pine trees in how they look, where you can find them, and what happens when you destroy them with your harvesting tool. However, once you locate these tall trees, you only need to knock down five timber pines to complete the challenge.

If you’ve not finished the previous challenges, we have some guides for the more challenging tasks, such as where you can discover the Fortnite device and how to destroy the Fortnite signal jammers. But before we get too ahead of ourselves, here is where you can find the timber pines in Fortnite.

Fortnite timber pines locations

You can find many timber pines towards the northwest corner of the map, close to Logjam Lumberyard and Shifty Shafts. Look for the tallest trees with the paler trunks. When you hit them enough with your harvesting tool, they will fall over rather than disappear, allowing you to harvest more wood.

With that, you should quickly complete the challenge to knock down five timber pines in Fortnite. If you want more information about the current season, we have guides on how to slide in Fortnite, how the Fortnite Victory Crown works, and how to unlock Spider-Man in Fortnite.