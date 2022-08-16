Fortnite Kamehameha locations – how to find the Nimbus

Unlike Goku in Dragon Ball, you don’t have to train with Master Roshi to get the Fortnite Kamehameha. Instead, like most weapons in the popular battle royale game, you need to pick up an item to use this incredible technique. Once you do, you’ll have an incredibly powerful, albeit rather sluggish, beam attack at your disposal.

Upon picking up a Fortnite Kamehameha item, you’ll be able to unleash a burst of energy up to three times. Firing the weapon launches you into the air and blasts all objects and enemies in the area. The Kamehameha does 100 damage on impact and 40 damage every second (for a total duration of three seconds) to targets inside its blast. After firing off a beam, you will need to wait 15 seconds for it to recharge. It’s possible to clash with Kamehameha waves to avoid damage, though your timing needs to be perfect. The Nimbus is a reusable tool that launches you into the air before slowly floating down to the ground. You have to wait to use the same Nimbus cloud for 20 seconds, but it will never run out.

Fortnite Kamehameha and Nimbus locations

Here are three ways you can get the Fortnite Kamehameha and the Nimbus:

Find one of the Fortnite Capsule Corps drops – they usually appear after a storm shrinks. As the match progresses, you’ll see more capsules on the Fortnite map containing one Nimbus cloud and one Kamehameha weapon.

Buy the items from Dragon Ball vending machines in various locations for 250 Fortnite gold bars each. Unfortunately, the vending machines only have one of each item in stock. If someone else buys it, you won’t be able to.

Buy them from Bulma for 250 gold bars each. She’s at Kame House on the smallest island in the archipelago on the eastern side of the map. Just like the vending machines, Bulma only has one of each item in stock.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

With those Fortnite Kamehameha locations, you should be able to complete a whole bunch of the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests with relative ease. If you need a quick break from all the fighting, check out the Fortnite Dragon Ball episode codes so you can kick back and relax in creative mode while watching them with a tasty snack.