New Alan Wake 2 prequel launches for free in Fortnite

2010’s Alan Wake is now in Fortnite, as a collaboration between both Remedy and Epic Games called Alan Wake: Flashback brings a free experience to the battle royale game alongside some premium skins of the troubled writer himself.

Fortnite already revealed an Alan Wake skin for the battle royale game, but now there’s a fully playable experience you can easily access in the game ahead of the Alan Wake 2 release date later this month.

Without spoiling too much, Alan Wake: Flashback looks to act as a sort of Alan Wake 2 prequel that fully explains how the titular writer got trapped in the Dark Place at the end of the original game, which will be key to the intersecting narratives of the sequels.

“Based on the award-winning cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake: Flashback reimagines Remedy Entertainment’s iconic story in Fortnite,” Epic Games says. “Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but has no memory of.”

To get into Alan Wake: Flashback use island code 3426-5561-3374, which works for any of the platforms Fortnite is on. Also if you purchase Alan Wake 2 on the Epic Games store before release on Friday, October 27 you’ll get both the Alan Wake Outfit and Alan’s Messenger Bag Back Bling as well.

The official Alan Wake skin is part of Fortnitemares 2023, which also happens to include Halloween’s Michael Myers and Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington, both of which should be dropping very soon.

