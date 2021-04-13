Looks like Fortnite is getting a Horizon Zero Dawn skin and limited-time mode

By the looks of things, yet another familiar face is coming to Fortnite soon. Several prominent dataminers have been digging into the battle royale game’s latest update and have found mentions of an upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn event.

We’re getting a skin for the game’s protagonist, Aloy, which is relatively customary at this point. Over the past few months, we’ve seen characters from Terminator, Street Fighter, and God of War make their way to Epic’s mishmash of pop culture. Most of these characters were datamined beforehand, too.

Dataminers have also found mention of a limited-time mode. As ShiinaBR explains, it’s called “Team Up! Aloy & Lara”, and it involves using loot from wildlife and technology to upgrade your weapons. Apparently, all weapons can be upgraded to legendary quality, though it looks like we’ll have to keep our wits about us. Dataminers have dug up teases that wildlife might be “lurking in the bushes”. From the sound of things, I reckon the limited-time mode will challenge you to weigh up if it’s worth taking on a heckin’ dinosaur to get some better, upgraded loot out of the encounter.

We don’t know when all of this is happening, but dataminer Hypex says the skin and limited-time mode will be here “soon”.

Strings from the new LeadAlloy LTM: "Team Up! Aloy & Lara" – "Use loot from wildlife and technology to upgrade your weapons"

– "All Weapons can upgrade to legendary quality"

– "Keep an eye out for wildlife, you never know what might be lurking in the bushes" — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2021

The arrival of Aloy makes some sense in Fortnite, as we got dinosaurs and tameable animals when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 kicked off – yeah, I know.

Aloy From Horizon Zero Dawn will be a skin soon & she will have her own LTM! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

You can check out our guide on how to tame the wildlife in Fortnite if you fancy doing some prep for the event, though I’m not sure how much it’ll help you. If you want to know what other Fortnite skins are worth having, though, you know where to click.