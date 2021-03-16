Fortnite animals – how to hunt and what they drop

Want to know where to hunt the animals in Fortnite? This new season brings lots of new features. Whether it’s using the new Fortnite crafting system to upgrade your new Fortnite guns or making the Hunter’s Cloak, you will need to hunt animals to craft primal gear.

Currently there are three known animals that have been seen roaming the Fortnite island, each one found in certain locations. While the wolves are predatory and the boars aggressive towards just about anything, the chickens are harmless and adorable. However, there are hints that more dangerous animals will be arriving soon on the island and some of them may even be tameable.

So join us as we go over every single Fortnite animal, the rough locations on where to find them, and all the hints that we’ve had so far about taming and new wildlife coming to Fortnite. It’s going to be a bit of a wild time, so let’s go over the basics of hunting.

How to hunt animals in Fortnite

Actually killing the animals is relatively easy, as long as you have a gun. None of them have that much health and you’ll get bones and meat for slaying them. Currently, there is no way to tame wild animals, but that will change in the near future.

Here are all the animals you can hunt in Fortnite:

Chicken – We came across this one close to one of the mini-spires scattered across the map. They’re harmless and will run away from you. We’d also recommend looking anywhere near a farm.

– We came across this one close to one of the mini-spires scattered across the map. They’re harmless and will run away from you. We’d also recommend looking anywhere near a farm. Wild boar – This one can be found in any woodland area. They’re usually solitary and will attack people and will defend against wildlife attacking them.

– This one can be found in any woodland area. They’re usually solitary and will attack people and will defend against wildlife attacking them. Wolf – This one can be found in any woodland area and usually hang around in packs of two or three. They will attack anything on sight, but avoid civilised places where they can.

Upcoming animals in Fortnite

So far, we’ve only had the hint from the official website that more animals are coming, but no confirmation so far as to what.

However, one interesting thing we did discover while wandering around the map were these eggs. They seem rather large for the chicken and none of the other animals in the game can lay them. Perhaps Dinosaurs? It would make sense as this is the Primal season after all. Breaking them open doesn’t yield much beyond a few materials, though the bones can be broken for materials that can be used for crafting.

And that's what we currently know about animals in Fortnite. As we've said, more will be coming as Chapter 2 Season 6 progresses, and there are hints at taming wildlife in the next few weeks.