Fortnite chapter 4 could turn battle royale game into Mirror’s Edge

Fortnite chapter 4 is rumouredly set to bring wall running to the Epic battle royale game, transforming the multiplayer shooter into something closer to EA’s parkour-driven Mirror’s Edge, as we rocket past the Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 release date.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 is here, and it’s just filled with stuff. The style of the game itself has completely changed thanks to a massive graphical update that has it looking better than ever; there are new Reality Augments which give you fun perks periodically throughout each match; movement has been made a little slicker thanks to the hurdle; and the new Ex-Caliber Rifle literally shoots exploding swords at enemies.

Every season starts with a swathe of new items and mechanics to play around with, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see new things introduced as those seasons and chapters go on. According to HypeX, a prominent Fortnite leaker, wall running is due to be introduced at some point during chapter 4. That doesn’t necessarily mean Fortnite chapter 4 season 1, but all new movement options, whenever they come, are a good thing.

The game has been trending towards faster movement for a while now. In Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 we had the Chrome, and this season has introduced the hurdle along with new Slap Berries and Slap Juice, both of which help your energy regen to allow you to sprint for longer. Wall running would actually feel fairly natural in Fortnite at this point, so we really hope that HypeX is right.

