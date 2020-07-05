Fortnite V-Bucks: what they are, how much do they cost, and can you get free V-Bucks?

Can I get free V-Bucks? If you’ve seen an offer promising Fortnite V-Bucks free of charge, take it with a pinch of salt. There are various ways to win free V-Bucks and there are loads of things on which to spend them, but make sure you know that there are plenty of unscrupulous folks ready to scam you.

Don’t panic, though: we’re here to help you with all you need to know about acquiring and using Fortnite V-Bucks safely. But, first, what are Fortnite V-Bucks? You might have been playing Epic’s battle royale game and spotted other players looking much snazzier than you. That is because they have been spending V-Bucks, which can be used to purchase a range of cosmetics and add some sartorial spice to your 100-player king of the hill scrap – while paying close attention to our top Fortnite tips, naturally.

From Fortnite skins to outfits, emotes, and the Battle Pass – which you can use to unlock even more cosmetics – you have plenty of options when it comes to spending them. But how do you get the premium currency? And, if you’re time-poor, how do you buy them? Here’s our Fortnite V-Bucks guide to help you find out what they are, how you unlock V-Bucks, and if there really is such a thing as free V-Bucks.

Fortnite V-Bucks: what are V-Bucks?

Epic’s battle royale game is free. And, with its stonkingly high Fortnite player numbers in mind, Epic has to make money from it somehow.

The answer is Fortnite V-Bucks, a virtual currency with which you can acquire a handsome collection of colourful cosmetics in exchange for real money. You can’t, however, spend your digital dollars on anything that will give you a competitive advantage. These items are purely for fashion purposes, which is an end unto itself in our book.

You can also use your Fortnite V-Bucks to grab yourself a Battle Pass, a tiered system within each season in which you can unlock challenges to win yourself more cosmetic stash. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks and, in the item store, outfits and emotes tend to cost between 1500 and 500. legendaries cost 2000.

Fortnite V-Bucks: can I get free V-Bucks?

Epic’s virtual currency can be bought with real money, but how do you get free V-Bucks? There are a couple of ways to do this, but the catch is you need to have purchased Save the World, first. Legitimate Fortnite V-Bucks giveaways do exist, but you should be very careful as plenty of links and sites claiming to offer free V-Bucks will more often than not be scams. In March 2018, Epic used the tweet below to urge Fortnite fans to be careful with their personal details.

PSA: Visiting websites or clicking links claiming “free” Vbucks or in-game items are unsafe. The official Fortnite website is https://t.co/2e5rxQV3Uo. Guard your account information and DO NOT trust third-party websites with your account information!https://t.co/9Xt9VtnmbP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 7, 2018

If you have bought Fortnite Save the World you can hoover up free V-Bucks just by logging into the game and claiming the daily login rewards. Note: you might not always get free V-Bucks for logging in, as sometimes you might get a llama loot box. That means daily logins are not exactly the fastest way you can build up your stockpile, but every little helps. Even if you do not have time to play, make sure you login anyway to give yourself the best chance to get that sweet, sweet digital coin. One last thing to note on this is that Epic Games has changed its reward system for Save The World so that only founders are eligible for free V-Bucks – here’s how they currently classify founders and non-founders.

You can also get free V-Bucks from daily and challenge quests in Save the World: 50 for completing one of each. Storm Shield Defense main story missions are another means of doing so, and they net you 100 V-Bucks each. Fortnite V-Bucks earned in Save the World can then be spent on new threads in Battle Royale.

Equally, if you do spend the money on a Battle pass – bear with us – you can earn free V-Bucks as you fight your way through the game’s progression system. While they might not technically be free, if you progress far enough in a season, you could well have hoovered up enough of the premium currency to get the future season’s pass free, and then some. That’s provided you don’t blow it all on a tasty legendary before the current season ends. The latest season provides 1500 V-Bucks if you level it up completely, which nets you the 950 V-Bucks it cost to buy the Battle Pass in the first place, plus and extra 550 V-Bucks.

Fortnite V-Bucks prices: how much do v-Bucks cost?

Fortnite V-Bucks are sold in specific quantities: you cannot see an outfit with a 1500 V-Bucks price tag and buy only 1500. Below you will find the V-Bucks bundles available and their real world cost:

600 (seasonal starter pack) – £3.99/$4.99

1000 – £7.99/$9.99

2800 – £19.99/$24.99

5000 – £29.99/$39.99

13500 – £79.99/$99.99

As you would expect, you get more bang for your Fortnite V-Bucks the more you spend. For instance, you get around 150 V-Bucks for each pound spent with the cheapest £3.99 edition, and 168 for each pound spent in the £79.99 option. In the US it is approximately 120 per dollar for the starter pack and 135 per dollar for the $99.99 band.

To get in on the Battle Pass, you usually need to spend 950 V-Bucks, so the 1000 option will cover you there for just shy of £8/$10. That gives you access to weekly challenges and opportunities to unlock more cosmetics. The Battle Pass is valid for one season, which itself lasts for at least ten weeks. Complete challenges to earn battle stars and progress through each of the Battle Pass’s 100 tiers, or you can pay to unlock each tier for 150 Fortnite V-Bucks each.

FORTNITE V-BUCKS: HOW TO BUY V-BUCKS

If you don’t have the time to earn cosmetics through play, or you have found a pickaxe skin that simply has to be paired with your favourite outfit, then you can always just buy Fortnite V-Bucks. The easiest way to do that is in the pre-match menus; just navigate to the top right of the window once you are in the lobby. The number next to the coin icon with a ‘V’ on it indicates the current state of your V-Bucks wallet. Clicking on that is one way to get to the V-Bucks payment screen.

Equally, you can click on the Battle Pass tab in the pre-match menu which gives you more information on what you can get if you purchase one. If you do buy one this is the place to pay to unlock further tiers, too. You can also click on the ‘Item Shop’ tab to browse the featured cosmetics that are for sale. Clicking on them will allow you a closer look at each piece of loot and an option to ‘Get V-Bucks’ by selecting the flashing yellow button.