Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 is coming and here’s how to prepare

Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 is nearly upon us and it means that for a lot of players, this week will be a chaotic scramble to try and tick off as many quests as possible and fill out that battle pass. The battle royale game constantly chucks objectives at you, but you can actually get a lot done in a short time if you wait until the last moment.

While you’ll have missed some of the bigger crossovers this season, you can still blitz through the Vibin quests and a plethora of other challenges if you commit to it hard enough and play well. You can also still find time to unlock skins like Indiana Jones too, as long as you don’t mind a little bit of puzzling.

You’ll need to get a wriggle on if you’ve got anything major to complete though, because the downtime for Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 begins on September 18, around 2 am ET, which is around 7 am BST. If you do want to get things like Snap Styles before they disappear, then now’s the time to make a move. It’s also worth keeping in mind that if you’ve been storing Gold Bars throughout the season, they’re going to get reset when the new season starts.

To make sure you can get the most out of them, Bargain Bin Week is back to make it cheaper to buy exotic items or hire Fortnite NPCs. This is more for fun than anything else though, so don’t worry about it all that much. Don’t force it if you’re not enjoying it, but the last weak of chapter 3 season 3 could be your best chance to boost that battle pass.

If you’re looking for a way to up your performance in matches to help you get those stars, then check out our Fortnite tips and tricks to get an edge on your opponents.