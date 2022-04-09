It looks like Fortnite Indiana Jones could fight Darth Vader

A prominent leaker suggests that a Fortnite Indiana Jones collab is coming, and is seemingly set to arrive as part of Chapter 3 Season 3. This leak goes hand in hand with the recent Fortnite Star Wars leak from Epic Games itself, with the same leaker suggesting Darth Vader will be a boss character. Yes, Indiana Jones can fight Darth Vader.

Once again, Fortnite proves that the battle royale game is really just Epic Games trying to recreate The Ultimate Showdown of Ultimate Destiny. Last week, the developer ‘accidentally’ leaked filenames for possible Fortnite collaborations in the Unreal Engine 5 livestream – including two characters specifically for Season 3, “Vader” and “Jones”.

According to leaker Tabor Hill, Darth Vader will likely be on the Fortnite map as an NPC boss – just like The Mandalorian in the first Fortnite Star Wars crossover in Chapter 2 Season 5. However, the “Jones” skin was theorised by leakers to be Fortnite’s own Agent Jones or Jonesy, but Tabor Hill says this is actually a different Lucasfilm character – Indiana Jones.

Other than the Lucasfilm connection, it makes a lot of sense that Indiana Jones is a skin in Season 3 since the Indiana Jones 5 movie was supposed to drop around the same time until it was delayed to next year.

Adding further credence to this rumour, Indiana Jones is actually teased – or at least, referenced – in the current Fortnite Chapter 3 map. Slightly northwest of Condo Canyon, there’s a random refrigerator in the middle of the desert, which is likely a nod to the infamous “nuke the fridge” moment in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – especially as it occasionally has a treasure chest by it.

* pretends to be shocked * pic.twitter.com/9s7XKzvSm8 — Eve (@Gothiteve) April 8, 2022

It can’t be long before we get Spock, The Rock, Doc Ock, and Hulk Hogan. Oh, wait, we already got The Rock.

