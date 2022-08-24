Fortnite should immortalize Destiny 2’s Cayde-6 with a skin

Jason Coles

The Fortnite Destiny 2 skins have arrived and you’ll likely see Zavala doing the fusion dance with Goku from the Dragon Ball event soon. While it’s nice to have some Destiny 2 representation in the ultimate battle royale game, it’s also very odd not to see Cayde-6, the smartest talking Exo around.

Cayde-6 was an integral part of Destiny throughout the first game and a chunk of the second. He’s an Exo, which is a robot with a soul essentially, and he’s a key part of Earth’s defence against the darkness; and spoilers for fairly early in Destiny 2, his death helps spark a lot of key moments in the story, along with giving your player character a more immediate reason to fight.

His presence is still felt throughout the game, with many characters referencing him and a few memorials dotted around, and he’s undoubtedly one of Destiny 2’s best-known characters. So, while it’s cool to see Zavala and Ikora, the fact that the Exo Stranger is one of the three skins in place of Cayde-6 feels like an incredibly strange choice.

Don’t get us wrong, the Exo Stranger is a great character, but Cayde-6 always rounded out the three previously tower-bound leaders, and his lack of inclusion in the Fortnite Destiny 2 skin pack feels like a rare missed opportunity in Fortnite skins. Of course, it could well be that Epic is fully aware of this and will address this in a later skin pack, or possibly a full crossover. After all, anything’s possible in Fortnite.

If you’re looking to find your own personal tutor, then you’d do well to have a read of our Fortnite tips and tricks. They’re not voiced by Nathan Fillion, but that’s only because he wasn’t available.

Jason spends most of his time running around after his kids or pets, but when gaming spends most of it messing around in Fortnite, Minecraft, obsessively playing Genshin Impact, or playing Rocket League. You can find his work scattered across the internet on sites like Dicebreaker, NME, and IGN.

