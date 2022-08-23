The Destiny 2 Fortnite crossover is real, as the FPS comes to Epic

Bungie confirmed the Destiny 2 Fortnite crossover rumors are indeed true, as the long-running FPS game finally makes its way to the Epic Games Store. Destiny 2 on the Epic Games Store is available now for free – though as with the Steam version, the free version only gets you the base game with no expansions – and if you get it now, you can claim the Destiny 2 30th anniversary pack for absolutely free.

The pack includes the exclusive Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher, among other things, so that’s quite the grab.

The Destiny 2 Fortnite crossover includes three character skins, which were previously leaked, along with quite a bit more. Epic’s battle royale will have Sparrow-themed gliders, along with Destiny-inspired harvesting tools and back bling, and a Fortnite Creative map based on the Crucible map Javelin-4.

Bungie didn’t announce when the Destiny crossover would take place, but it’s not the only collaboration event in store. Bungie is also working with Media Molecule to bring Destiny costumes to Fall Guys, though that also doesn’t have a release date yet.

Some Fortnite leakers recently pointed to playtests for an upcoming third update in Chapter 3, Season 3, which is fairly unusual. Epic typically has two updates per season. This one was presented as a smaller update, possibly hinting at new cosmetics, and now it seems like that was right on the money.

All this came out during Bungie’s big Lightfall showcase, where the team announced the upcoming Lightfall release date, a shiny new grappling hook that deals strand damage, and the Season of Plunder, which is live in the FPS.

On the subject of Destiny, check out our recommendations for the best Destiny 2 settings to get the optimal experience, and be sure to pick up your Destiny 2 trial rewards this week, because nothing’s worse than missing out on rewards.