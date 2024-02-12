While the Fortnite Disney crossover was filled with references to the House of Mouse’s myriad properties and characters, the most famous animated family in America was nowhere to be seen, as The Simpsons didn’t make an appearance. With Disney buying Fox, thus owning The Simpsons, it’s surprising that they didn’t make the cut.

Considering Family Guy’s Peter Griffin and Giant Chicken are in Fortnite, with that show a Fox property as well as The Simpsons, it’s odd not to see The Simpsons at least referenced in the Disney Fortnite collaboration reveal.

This doesn’t mean The Simpsons won’t show up (in fact, I think it’s just a matter of time before America’s most famous animated family does come to Fortnite) in the game, but, strangely, they weren’t even teased.

The trailer, which you can watch below, does mention Avatar extensively, so Fox brands are clearly a part of the vision for the Fortnite Disney deal.

A Minecraft Simpsons map mod did come out in 2022, but was quickly scrubbed from the web, and this is roughly the extent of Simpsons videogames we’ve had in recent years, with official Minecraft Simpsons skins coming before this.

We all know that Simpsons videogames have a continuing fanbase, considering there’s a Simpsons Hit and Run remaster or remake story making the rounds every time you close your eyes to blink. With as much beloved lore as Marvel and Star Wars, The Simpsons has become an untapped goldmine of videogame potential.

The Disney Fortnite deal was announced last week, where it was said that Epic and Disney are collaborating on a “new games and entertainment universe” alongside a $1.5 billion investment from the entertainment company into Fortnite.

While little is known about what this collaboration will actually look like within Fortnite, the announcement adds that you will be able to “play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.”

We’ve also got everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, alongside some of the best Fortnite skins you’ll want to keep an eye on.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.