All Fortnite Dragon Ball episode codes

Want the Fortnite Dragon Ball episode codes so you can watch the anime in-game? One of the many new Fortnite Dragon Ball quests asks you to watch an episode of the popular series within the confines of the battle royale game. Mercifully, you don’t need to survive an entire match to complete this challenge, as it’s all centred around Fortnite’s creative mode.

To watch the Fortnite Dragon Ball episodes, you need to enter island codes. You can do this by selecting mode at the main menu, clicking the Island Code tab, then entering one of the 12-digit codes found here. Redeeming this code will unlock the ‘Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival’, where players can watch full episodes of the recent anime.

Fortnite Dragon Ball episode codes list

Here are all six of the Fortnite Dragon Ball episode codes:

1356-5236-0901 – Dragon Ball Super episode 09: Thanks for waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is born at last.

– Dragon Ball Super episode 09: Thanks for waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is born at last. 4149-8889-8252 – Dragon Ball Super episode 10: Show us Goku, The power of a Super Saiyan God.

– Dragon Ball Super episode 10: Show us Goku, The power of a Super Saiyan God. 5893-7217-3843 – Dragon Ball Super episode 11: Let us keep going, Lord Beerus! The battle of Gods!

– Dragon Ball Super episode 11: Let us keep going, Lord Beerus! The battle of Gods! 2586-7170-0416 – Dragon Ball Super episode 13: Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God!

– Dragon Ball Super episode 13: Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God! 5087-3838-8716 – Dragon Ball Super episode 81: Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?!

– Dragon Ball Super episode 81: Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?! 3137-9391-7999 – Dragon Ball Super episode 98: Ah, the Uncertainty! A Universe Despairs!!

Those are all of the Fortnite Dragon Ball episode codes. You only need to watch the first 30 seconds to complete the quest, so feel free to head back into the lobby once the reward pops up and join some more games. While playing in a match, pick up one of the powerful Fortnite Kamehameha items so you can blow your opponents away.