Fortnite Eren Jaeger release date, quests, and how to get the skin

The Fortnite Eren Jaeger skin brings Attack on Titan to the battle royale game for the new Mega season, and the Japanese manga and anime series fits right in with the Japanese and Neo-Tokyo theme. We’ll help you complete the quests needed to unlock the skin and its complementary items.

The new Fortnite map features some heavy Japanese influence, from Sakura trees, Japanese architecture, and the Neo-Tokyo inspired Mega City, so it’s little wonder this Fortnite season’s unlockable quest skin is none other than Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger. While the Attack on Titan quests aren’t available in the battle royale game just yet, we’re sure they will capitalise on some of this season’s new mechanics, like the grind rail, Kinetic Blade mythic weapon, and talking to some of the latest Fortnite NPCs to land on the island. Perhaps Eren will make an appearance on the map himself in the free PC game.

How to get the Fortnite Eren Jaeger skin

The Eren Jaeger quests aren’t available yet, but we’ll update you once we know what the quests are. What we do know, however, is that the Eren Jaeger quests will launch on April 15, 2023. As well as the potential quests above, there may well be a new Attack on Titan creative map to explore, as there have been in the past with Dragon Ball Z crossovers.

Check back here for more closer to the release date of the Fortnite Eren Jaeger skin quests, but there’s still plenty to discover in the new Mega Fortnite season before then. Fortnite Augments are back for the new season, so check out the best ones to pick, and make sure you know how to hurdle in the multiplayer game, so you can get away from enemies in a flash, no matter what obstacles might stand in your way.