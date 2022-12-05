How to activate Fortnite augments

Chances are that you have already seen mention of Fortnite augments in the quest list. This major new mechanic has arrived alongside Fortnite Chapter 4, in which the island is now a mishmash of different chunks of islands from other dimensions. It aims to give you the edge by letting you choose from multiple perks that last throughout the match.

One of the most popular battle royale games available, you learn a bit about Fortnite augments via the preliminary challenges you must complete before more Chapter 4 quests unlock. However, it doesn’t go all that far into saying how they work or what you need to do to get the hidden augments to add to your collection.

These perk upgrades give you access to bonuses that affect some of the new Fortnite weapons but can also reveal upcoming storm locations and give you unique buffs. You can hold up to four in total during a match, and if you don’t like the choices on offer, you can reroll once per match for free or pay 100 gold for each subsequent roll.

How to activate augments

You may have noticed that you don’t have access to all of the Fortnite augments from the get-go. To get the rest, you need to play matches and choose perks until you find one with a yellow exclamation mark next to it with the word “new”. You must pick this perk if you want to unlock it.

Fortnite augment list

Here are all of the Fortnite augments available from the beginning of Chapter 4 Season 1:

Bloodhound – enemies hit by marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.

– enemies hit by marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration. Bow Specialist – bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.

– bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time. Bush Warrior – regen health and partial shields while inside large foliage.

– regen health and partial shields while inside large foliage. Demolitions Munitions – objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures.

– objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures. First Assault – first bullet in the magazine of AR does bonus damage.

– first bullet in the magazine of AR does bonus damage. Light Fingers – weapons using light ammo reload faster.

– weapons using light ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer – receive an Explosive and Shockwave Bow.

– receive an Explosive and Shockwave Bow. More Parkour – your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.

– your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling. Pistol Amp – pistols have greatly increased magazine size.

– pistols have greatly increased magazine size. Rifle Recycle – weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

– weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Splash Medic – you have a chance to find a Chug Splash in every container you open.

– you have a chance to find a Chug Splash in every container you open. Supercharged – vehicles you’re inside don’t consume fuel and have increased health.

These are all of the unlockable Fortnite augments which you can find over time:

Aerialist – you get Glider redeploys for the rest of the match.

– you get Glider redeploys for the rest of the match. Chug Gunner – receive a Chug Cannon.

– receive a Chug Cannon. Forecast – you can always see the next storm circle.

– you can always see the next storm circle. Jelly Angler – receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up jellyfish.

– receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up jellyfish. Party Time – gain balloons over time.

– gain balloons over time. Soaring Sprints – while sprinting, you can jump much higher. This is the same as jumping with zero gravity in previous seasons.

– while sprinting, you can jump much higher. This is the same as jumping with zero gravity in previous seasons. Storm Mark – when the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short time.

– when the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short time. Tactical Armory – grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

– grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. Tricked Out – entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.

Those are all of the Fortnite augments. If you want our picks for the best augments, it largely depends on how the game goes. Bloodhound is highly effective when shooting at enemies from far away, while First Assault and Rifle Recycle work well together at medium range. Splash Medic is also especially beneficial as it keeps you well-stocked on healing items that don’t take long to use, which are invaluable in the late-game.

In the meantime, there are a lot of changes to the Fortnite map, so check out the new locations for Fortnite vending machines and mending machines, where all of the Fortnite NPC locations are, and how to find Fortnite bounty boards in Chapter 4.